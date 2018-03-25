Laois defeat Carlow to seal promotion, while Waterford pick up first competitive win in 407 days

LAOIS DEFEATED CARLOW in a dour game by 1-6 to 0-8 to secure promotion to Division 3 and set-up a league final meeting against the same opposition.

Laois’s final league game against Antrim is now deemed redundant and won’t be played after it was called-off earlier this season due to adverse weather conditions.

Gary Walsh, who has been in fine scoring form this season for the O’Moore County, finished with 1-3 while Paul Broderick was the only scorer in Turlough O’Brien’s side with eight points to his name.

Elsewhere in Division 4, Antrim secured a 1-13 to 0-12 win over Limerick with Matthew Fitzpatrick hitting the net for the Saffrons.

Waterford secured their first competitive win in 407 days with a 1-16 to 1-14 win over London thanks to Jason Curry’s second-half goal.

Finally, Leitrim secured a 2-15 to 0-10 win over Wicklow with Emlyn Mulligan and Keith Beirne their goalscorers.

