Sunday 25 March, 2018
Laois defeat Carlow to seal promotion, while Waterford pick up first competitive win in 407 days

Laois and Carlow will both meet in the Division 4 league final.

By Kevin O'Brien Sunday 25 Mar 2018, 5:35 PM
18 minutes ago 506 Views No Comments
Laois boss John Sugrue
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Laois boss John Sugrue
Laois boss John Sugrue
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

LAOIS DEFEATED CARLOW in a dour game by 1-6 to 0-8 to secure promotion to Division 3 and set-up a league final meeting against the same opposition.

Laois’s final league game against Antrim is now deemed redundant and won’t be played after it was called-off earlier this season due to adverse weather conditions.

Gary Walsh, who has been in fine scoring form this season for the O’Moore County, finished with 1-3 while Paul Broderick was the only scorer in Turlough O’Brien’s side with eight points to his name.

Elsewhere in Division 4, Antrim secured a 1-13 to 0-12 win over Limerick with Matthew Fitzpatrick hitting the net for the Saffrons.

Waterford secured their first competitive win in 407 days with a 1-16 to 1-14 win over London thanks to Jason Curry’s second-half goal.

Finally, Leitrim secured a 2-15 to 0-10 win over Wicklow with Emlyn Mulligan and Keith Beirne their goalscorers.

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

