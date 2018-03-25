All-Ireland champions Dublin lose out to Monaghan after late Fintan Kelly point

Dublin 0-17

Monaghan 2-12

Colm Shalvey reports from Croke Park

MONAGHAN ENDED DUBLIN’S unbeaten run in the Allianz Football League in a dramatic finish at Croke Park.

A last-gasp point from Fintan Kelly saw Malachy O’Rourke’s side earn a first win over Dublin since 2006 – and a first win for Monaghan against the Dubs

at GAA Headquarters – in a game where they had trailed narrowly for long spells.

Monaghan struck first with a point from Vincent Corey, before Dean Rock opened his

account and Dublin’s via a free. Conor McManus and Rock exchanged points, before

Dublin took charge with scores from Rock, Brian Fenton and Philip McMahon.

Dessie Mone kept Monaghan in touch and the visitors took the lead when Corey slipped

in a left-footed finish for the opening goal.

Vinny Corey rattles the back net, Goal for Monaghan! pic.twitter.com/nDBtyMpvYy — The GAA (@officialgaa) March 25, 2018

John Small and Rock replied for the All- Ireland champions and although Conor McCarthy levelled it up, a fine score from Brian Howard had Dublin ahead again. A second Conor McCarthy free left Monaghan on terms at 1-5 to 0-8 at half-time and he added a point from play a minute after the restart.

Rock and McMahon moved the Dubs into the lead once more, before a frantic spell saw

the scores start to flow at both ends — Ryan McAnespie and Kieran Hughes on target for

Monaghan and Colm Basquel, Rock and Niall Scully keeping the scoreboard ticking over

for the hosts.

A McManus free brought Monaghan back within one and although Rock responded in

kind for his seventh point, Karl O’Connell kept the visitors in touch. David Byrne

powered forward to double the league finalists’ lead, but Jack McCarron lobbed in a

smartly-taken goal to edge Monaghan ahead. Dublin played the closing stages with 14

men after McMahon was shown a second yellow card.

Fenton kicked an equaliser from distance and after McCarron had hit back, Howard

repeated the trick to leave a draw on the cards. The last action saw Monaghan steal the

win, however, as Fintan Kelly split the uprights from a narrow angle to see his side finish

their league campaign on a high.

Dublin are back at Croke Park to take on Galway in the final next Sunday.

Scorers for Dublin: Dean Rock 0-7 (5f); Philip McMahon 0-2; Brian Howard 0-2; Brian Fenton 0-2; John Small 0-1; Colm Basquel 0-1; David Byrne 0-1; Niall Scully 0-1.

Scorers for Monaghan: Vincent Corey 1-1; Jack McCarron 1-1; Conor McCarthy 0-3

(2f); Conor McManus 0-2 (1f); Karl O’Connell 0-1; Ryan McAnespie 0-1; Kieran

Hughes 0-1; Dessie Mone 0-1; Fintan Kelly 0-1.

Dublin

1. Evan Comerford (Ballymun Kickhams)

2. Michael Fitzsimons (Cuala)

3. Philip McMahon (Ballymun Kickhams)

4. David Byrne (Naomh Olaf)

10. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street)

5. John Small (Ballymun Kickhams)

7. Darren Daly (Fingal Ravens)

8. Brian Fenton (Raheny)

6. James McCarthy (Ballymun Kickhams)

18. Shane Carthy (St. Vincent’s)

11. Cormac Costello (Whitehall Colmcille)

12. Brian Howard (Raheny)

21. Conor McHugh (Na Fianna)

13. Dean Rock (Ballymun Kickhams)

22. Kevin McManamon (St. Jude’s)

Subs:

7. Michael Darragh MacAuley (Ballyboden St. Enda’s) for Carthy (43)

17. Colm Basquel (Ballyboden St. Enda’s) for McManamon (43)

14. Paddy Small (Ballymun Kickhams) for McHugh (53)

24. Eoin Murchan (Na Fianna) for Daly (53)

25. Emmet Ó Conghaile (Lucan Sarsfields) for Costello (63).

Monaghan

1. Rory Beggan (Scotstown)

3. Conor Boyle (Clontibret)

6. Drew Wylie (Ballybay)

19. Ryan Wylie (Ballybay)

7. Karl O’Connell (Tyholland)

18. Vincent Corey (Clontibret)

17. Dessie Mone (Clontibret)

8. Darren Hughes (Scotstown)

9. Niall Kearns (Seán McDermotts)

22. Paudie McKenna (Truagh)

24. Owen Duffy (Latton)

12. Ryan McAnespie (Emyvale)

26. Conor McCarthy (Scotstown)

14. Kieran Hughes (Scotstown)

15. Conor McManus (Clontibret)

Subs:

10. Dessie Ward (Ballybay) for McKenna (46)

22. Fintan Kelly (Clones) for Duffy (46)

2. Colin Walshe (Doohamlet) for Mone (black card, 55)

25. Jack McCarron (Currin) for McCarthy (55)

20. Neil McAdam (Monaghan Harps) for Kearns (58)

23. Thomas Kerr (Ballybay) for K Hughes (70).

Referee: David Gough (Meath).

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!