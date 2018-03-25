Murtagh the hero as Roscommon back in the top-flight at the first time of asking

Roscommon 0-17

Cork 1-11

Daragh Small reports from Dr Hyde Park

DIARMUID MURTAGH WAS the match winner for the 13 men of Roscommon as they were promoted back to Division 1 of the National Football League with a win over Cork at Dr Hyde Park.

Peter Kelleher scored a first-half goal for Cork and the sides were level 1-7 to 0-10 at the break.

But despite Ultan Harney’s late injury-time dismissal for a second yellow card and Cathal Creggs’ black, Roscommon held on to win.

Roscommon came into this game knowing that victory would secure their place back in the top tier at the first time of asking.

And they started well with a point from Donie Smith, but that could have been a goal had Ryan Price not saved an effort from Conor Devaney.

Colm O’Neill offered the resistance for Cork in the first quarter and he scored a couple of points, either side of Diarmuid Murtagh’s first free.

But when Murtagh scored his second point, a brilliant high curling shot from distance, Roscommon took control.

They scored five points in a row with Ciaran Lennon [2], Smith and Ciaráin Murtagh all on target. It gave them a 0-7 to 0-2 lead before Kelleher struck for Cork’s badly needed goal in the 20th minute.

He finished low past Colm Lavin and all of a sudden Cork were right back in the game.

Smith answered that goal with a point, but Mark Collins scored while O’Neill continued to impress. John O’Rourke tied the game up at 1-6 to 0-9 in the 31st minute.

The sides were level at the interval and Lennon put Roscommon back in front after just 30 seconds, before Conor Daly doubled their advantage.

Michael Hurley levelled things up again in the 51st minute and Collins pushed Cork in front for the first time.

But Murtagh began a four-point blitz which was concluded by Creggs’ point and Roscommon were out of touch.

Scorers for Roscommon: Diarmuid Murtagh 0-5 (0-3f), Ciaráin Murtagh 0-3 (0-2f), Donie Smith 0-3, Ciaran Lennon 0-3, Conor Daly 0-1, Cathal Cregg 0-1, Niall Daly 0-1.

Scorers for Cork: Colm O’Neill 0-5 (0-3f, 0-1 45), Peter Kelleher 1-0, Mark Collins 0-3, John O’Rourke 0-1, Matthew Taylor 0-1, Michael Hurley 0-1

Roscommon:

1. Colm Lavin (Éire Óg)

2. David Murray (Padraig Pearses)

4. Fergal Lennon (Clann na nGael)

3. Peter Domican (St Brigid’s)

5. Conor Daly (Padraig Pearses)

6. Ultan Harney (Clann na nGael)

7. Brian Stack (St Brigid’s)

8. Tadhg O’Rourke (Tulsk)

9. Cathal Compton (Strokestown)

10. Ciaráin Murtagh (St Faithleach’s)

11. Niall Kilroy (Fuerty)

12. Conor Devaney (Kilbride)

13. Donie Smith (Boyle)

14. Ciaran Lennon (Clann na nGael)

15. Diarmuid Murtagh (St Faithleach’s)

Substitutes:

21. Niall Daly (Padraig Pearses) for Murray (43)

18. Enda Smith (Boyle) for D Smith (47)

17. Cathal Cregg (Western Gaels) for O’Rourke (53)

23. Sean McDermott (Western Gaels) for Devaney (66)

19. Fintan Cregg (Elphin) for C Lennon (68).

Cork:

1. Ryan Price (O’Donovan Rossa)

5. Kevin Crowley (Millstreet)

3. Jamie O’Sullivan (Bishopstown)

4. Kevin Flahive (Douglas)

10. Matthew Taylor (Mallow)

6. Sean Wilson (Douglas)

7. Tom Clancy (Fermoy)

8. Ian Maguire (St Finbarr’s)

9. Cillian O’Hanlon (Kilshannig)

21. Ronan O’Toole (Éire Óg)

11. Mark Collins (Castlehaven)

15. John O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers)

13. Colm O’Neill (Ballyclough)

14. Peter Kelleher (Kimichael)

26. Stephen Sherlock (St Finbarrs)

Substitutes:

25. Michael Hurley (Castlehaven) for Sherlock (48)

20. Dylan Quinn (St Finbarrs) for Clancy (51)

2. Padraig Clancy (Fermoy) for Taylor (58)

24. Donncha O’Connor (Ballydesmond) for Kelleher (59)

23. Cathal Vaughan (Iveleary) for Maguire (61)

12. Danny O’Callaghan (Clyda Rovers) for O’Toole (64).

Referee: Padraig Hughes (Armagh).

