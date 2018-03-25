14-man Tipperary battle back to beat Dublin and book semi-final spot

Tipperary 2-25

Dublin 0-20

James Hayden reports from Croke Park

FOURTEEN-MAN TIPPERARY booked their place in this year’s Allianz NHL semi-finals following a comprehensive 11-point victory over a battling Dublin side at a sun-splashed Croke Park.

Dublin, minus their Cuala contingent, roared into the game from the throw-in and were eight points to the good within the opening ten minutes with Donal Burke, Conal Keaney, Paul Winters, Danny Sutcliffe and Fiontan McGibb all on target before a decidedly-sluggish Tipp fought their way back into contention.

The 1/16-on roaring hot favourites finally got motoring and systematically erased Dublin’s lead before restoring parity in the 23rd minute with a third Jason Forde free. Tipp continued to dominate and hit the front with a cracking 27th minute John McGrath goal, an advantage they maintained to lead by 1-14 to 0-13 at the break.

Referee Sean Cleere shows Ronan Maher of Tipperary a red card. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

The Premier were reduced to 14 deep in added time though, with Ronan Maher dismissed following a second-yellow card offence, but despite the numerical disadvantage, Tipp quickly extended their interval lead with early points from Alan Flynn, John McGrath and Jason Forde.

Tipp proved by far the classier side in the second half and spurred on by a 49th minute Michael Breen goal Tipp led by ten points with 10 minutes remaining, 2-20 to 0-16. The 50th minute loss of centre-back, Chris Crummy through injury de-stablised Dublin’s rearguard noticeably and Tipp’s Jason Forde and John ‘Bubbles’ O’Dwyer picked off points with consummate ease as Michael Ryan’s charges eased to a comfortable victory.

Scorers for Tipperary: J. Forde 0-9 (0-7f) J. McGrath 1-4 ; M. Breen 1-0; R. Maher 0-2, S. Curran 0-2, J’ O’Dwyer 0-2; C. Darcy 0-2; S. Kennedy, B. Heffernan, A. Flynn and P. Maher 0-1 each.

Scorers for Dublin: D. Sutcliffe 0-6 (0-2frees) ; D. Burke 0-4 (0-3 frees) ; P. Winters 0-3; C. Keaney 0-3; F. McGibb 0-2; S. Barrett 0-1; F. O’Rionn Briain 0-1 free.

Tipperary

1. Brian Hogan

2. Alan Flynn

3. James Barry

4. Michael Cahill

5. Barry Heffernan

6. Padraic Maher

7. Ronan Maher

8. Seamus Kennedy

9. Cathal Barrett

10. Seán Curran

11. Billy McCarthy

12. Patrick Maher

13. Michael Breen

14. Jason Forde

15. Cian Darcy

Subs:

John O’Dwyer for Darcy (45 mins); Paul Maher for Kenneddy (66 mins); Paul Shanahan for Breen (68 mins); Tomas Hamill for Feehan (70 mins); Willie Connors for McCarthy (70 +2 mins).

Dublin

1. Alan Nolan

2. Paddy Smyth

3. Bill O’Carroll

4. Eoghan O’Donnell

5. Shane Barrett

6. Chris Crummey

7. James Madden

8. Rian McBride

9. Fiontan McGibb

10. Donal Burke

11. Conal Keaney

12. Danny Sutcliffe

13. Ronan Hayes

14. Ryan O’Dwyer

15. Paul Winters

Subs:

Fergal Whitely for Hayes (h/t); Paul Ryan for O’Dwyer (43 mins); Darragh Kelly for Crummy (50 mins); Cillian Costelloe for Winters (55 mins); Fionn O Rianin Broin for McBride (62 mins).

Referee: Sean Cleere (Kilkenny).

