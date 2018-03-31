Down relegated to Division 3 despite win over Tipperary, while Meath survive

DOWN WILL PLY their trade in Division 3 next season, despite defeating Tipperary by 2-11 to 1-11 in their final league game.

Goals from Sean Dornan and Donal O’Hare (penalty) handed the Ulster side the three point win at Pairc Esler. Dornan’s goal arrived after 15 seconds and it helped Down to a 1-7 to 0-6 half-time lead.

Michael Quinlivan found the back of the net yet again in this campaign to bring the Premier level shortly after half-time, but O’Hara buried a late penalty to seal the win.

Meath survived in the second tier courtesy of a 1-12 to 0-7 win over already-relegated Louth.

Donal Lenihan bagged 1-1 in the closing stages to put some gloss on the scoreline as Louth were well in the game throughout.

Division 2 results

Down 2-11 Tipperary 1-11

Louth 0-07 Meath 1-12