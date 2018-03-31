  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Saturday 31 March, 2018
Down relegated to Division 3 despite win over Tipperary, while Meath survive

Meath enjoyed an eight-point win over Louth.

By Kevin O'Brien Saturday 31 Mar 2018, 5:25 PM
2 hours ago 4,391 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/3934456
Image: Presseye/Philip Magowan/INPHO
Image: Presseye/Philip Magowan/INPHO

DOWN WILL PLY their trade in Division 3 next season, despite defeating Tipperary by 2-11 to 1-11 in their final league game.

Goals from Sean Dornan and Donal O’Hare (penalty) handed the Ulster side  the three point win at Pairc Esler. Dornan’s goal arrived after 15 seconds and it helped Down to a 1-7 to 0-6 half-time lead.

Michael Quinlivan found the back of the net yet again in this campaign to bring the Premier level shortly after half-time, but O’Hara buried a late penalty to seal the win.

Meath survived in the second tier courtesy of a 1-12 to 0-7 win over already-relegated Louth.

Donal Lenihan bagged 1-1 in the closing stages to put some gloss on the scoreline as Louth were well in the game throughout.

Division 2 results
Down 2-11 Tipperary 1-11
Louth 0-07 Meath 1-12

