Dublin: 6 °C Saturday 31 March, 2018
Dublin and Galway name their teams for tomorrow's National Football League final

The sides are set to meet in Sunday afternoon’s decider at Croke Park, where throw-in is scheduled for 4pm.

By Paul Dollery Saturday 31 Mar 2018, 2:18 PM
1 hour ago 3,984 Views 4 Comments
Dublin's Ciaran Kilkenny under pressure from Peter Cooke of Galway during the recent drawn game between the teams.
Image: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO
Dublin's Ciaran Kilkenny under pressure from Peter Cooke of Galway during the recent drawn game between the teams.
Dublin's Ciaran Kilkenny under pressure from Peter Cooke of Galway during the recent drawn game between the teams.
Image: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

THE DUBLIN AND Galway teams for tomorrow afternoon’s Allianz Football League Division 1 final at Croke Park (4pm) have been named by respective managers Jim Gavin and Kevin Walsh.

There are notable absentees on both sides — Gary O’Donnell and Shane Walsh for Galway, Diarmuid Connolly and Cuala’s All-Ireland club hurling winning star Con O’Callaghan for the Dubs — but as always it won’t be particularly surprising if both managers make adjustments prior to throw-in.

There are five personnel changes to the Dublin team that lost to Monaghan last weekend. Stephen Cluxton, Jonny Cooper, Michael Darragh Macauley, Ciarán Kilkenny and Paddy Andrews return at the expense of Evan Comerford, Darren Daly, Shane Carthy, Cormac Costello and Conor McHugh.

For Galway, Sean Andy O Ceallaigh, Eoghan Kerin, Cathal Sweeney, Johnny Heaney, Peter Cooke, Paul Conroy, Barry McHugh and Damien Comer have all been restored to the starting line-up after sitting out last Sunday’s victory over Kildare. Evan Wynne, David Wynne, Gary O’Donnell, Johnny Duane, Thomas Flynn, Eoin Finnerty, Patrick Sweeney and Padraic Cunningham drop out for the Tribesmen.

Dublin

1. Stephen Cluxton (Parnell’s)

2. Philip McMahon (Ballymun Kickhams)
3. Michael Fitzsimons (Cuala)
4. David Byrne (Naomh Olaf)

5. James McCarthy (Ballymun Kickhams)
6. Jonny Cooper (Na Fianna)
7. John Small (Ballymun Kickhams)

8. Brian Fenton (Raheny)
9. Michael Darragh Macauley (Ballyboden St Enda’s)

10. Brian Howard (Raheny)
11. Kevin McManamon (St Jude’s)
12. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street)

13. Dean Rock (Ballymun Kickhams)
14. Ciarán Kilkenny (Castleknock)
15. Paddy Andrews (St Brigid’s)

Galway

1. Ruairi Lavelle (Renvyle)

2. Declan Kyne (Clonbur)
3. Sean Andy O Ceallaigh (Naomh Ánna Leitir Mór)
4. Eoghan Kerin (Annaghdown)

5. Gareth Bradshaw (Moycullen)
6. Cathal Sweeney (Killannin)
7. Johnny Heaney (Killannin)

8. Peter Cooke (Moycullen)
9. Ciaran Duggan (Annaghdown)

10. Eamonn Brannigan (St Michael’s)
11. Paul Conroy (St James’)
12. Sean Kelly (Moycullen)

13. Barry McHugh (Mountbellew/Moylough)
14. Damien Comer (Annaghdown)
15. Sean Armstrong (Salthill/Knocknacarra)

