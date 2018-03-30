  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 30 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz

How closely have you paid attention to this week’s sporting headlines?

By Paul Dollery Friday 30 Mar 2018, 5:00 PM
49 minutes ago 4,336 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/3932793
For how many weeks has Dublin football selector Jason Sherlock been suspended as a result of a recent sideline clash with Galway forward Barry McHugh?
INPHO
2
4

8
16
Which Celtic player will donate part of the proceeds from his testimonial to the family of the late Liam Miller?
PA Images
Craig Gordon
Mikael Lustig

Johnny Hayes
Scott Brown
Wales winger Alex Cuthbert will join Exeter Chiefs next season, but who are his current club?
Getty
Cardiff Blues
Newport Gwent Dragons

Scarlets
Ospreys
Which county was docked three points for fielding an unregistered player in their win over Mayo in Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 1?
INPHO
Dublin
Kerry

Cork
Galway
A welterweight bout between Neil Magny and SBG Ireland fighter Gunnar Nelson was announced for UFC Liverpool, but from which country does Nelson hail?
Getty
Denmark
Sweden

Norway
Iceland
The Republic of Ireland U17s, who qualified for the European Championships with a 100% win record, are managed by which former League of Ireland player?
FAI
Pat Fenlon
Colin O'Brien

Paul Doolin
Stephen McPhail
The reigning Irish Open champion confirmed that he will defend his title at Ballyliffin this July. Who is he?
Getty
Jon Rahm
Soren Kjeldsen

Rory McIlroy
Richie Ramsay
Cora Staunton picked up the Goal of the Year accolade for her club in the AFLW. What are they called?
INPHO
Western Bulldogs
Greater Western Sydney Giants

Brisbane Lions
Adelaide Crows
Name the Shamrock Rovers player who has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury.
INPHO
Ronan Finn
Greg Bolger

Trevor Clarke
Brandon Miele
Which of the following players won't be in the Saracens team that will take on Leinster in the Champions Cup quarter-finals?
Getty
Owen Farrell
George Kruis

Mako Vunipola
Billy Vunipola
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention this week.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try against next week.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
Share your result:

Sale announce departure of Irish-qualified centre to Ulster

Payment of inter-county players among proposals in leaked GAA report

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Back row injuries force Cullen's hand but Fardy's experience at six a major fillip
Back row injuries force Cullen's hand but Fardy's experience at six a major fillip
Scott Fardy starts in the back row for Leinster's showdown with Saracens
'The opportunity came out of nowhere': From the AIL to the Champions Cup 1/4 finals (and back again)
FOOTBALL
Klopp jokes about Can's Liverpool demands but insists contract talks remain 'open'
Klopp jokes about Can's Liverpool demands but insists contract talks remain 'open'
'If you compare him with normal people, they are still living at home with their parents'
World Cup referees selected - Two from MLS, none from Premier League
LIVERPOOL
'It's all up for Manchester United': An Easter collapse, Anfield and dressing-room 'f**k yous'
'It's all up for Manchester United': An Easter collapse, Anfield and dressing-room 'f**k yous'
Liverpool legend places Salah on the same level as Messi and Ronaldo
'Crazy' talent of Salah and co frustrating Liverpool youngster
LEINSTER
Timmins and Kelly cross as Leinster knock holders Munster out of B&amp;I Cup
Timmins and Kelly cross as Leinster knock holders Munster out of B&I Cup
Farrell and Kruis passed fit as Saracens come to Dublin fully locked and loaded
Leinster and Munster name teams for Friday's B&I Cup quarter-final showdown
PREMIER LEAGUE
Man City could clinch title next weekend and more Premier League talking points
Man City could clinch title next weekend and more Premier League talking points
Van Gaal: I wanted United to play like Guardiola's City
Mousa Dembele casts doubt over his Tottenham future

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie