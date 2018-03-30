Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz

For how many weeks has Dublin football selector Jason Sherlock been suspended as a result of a recent sideline clash with Galway forward Barry McHugh? INPHO 2 4

8 16

Which Celtic player will donate part of the proceeds from his testimonial to the family of the late Liam Miller? PA Images Craig Gordon Mikael Lustig

Johnny Hayes Scott Brown

Wales winger Alex Cuthbert will join Exeter Chiefs next season, but who are his current club? Getty Cardiff Blues Newport Gwent Dragons

Scarlets Ospreys

Which county was docked three points for fielding an unregistered player in their win over Mayo in Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 1? INPHO Dublin Kerry

Cork Galway

A welterweight bout between Neil Magny and SBG Ireland fighter Gunnar Nelson was announced for UFC Liverpool, but from which country does Nelson hail? Getty Denmark Sweden

Norway Iceland

The Republic of Ireland U17s, who qualified for the European Championships with a 100% win record, are managed by which former League of Ireland player? FAI Pat Fenlon Colin O'Brien

Paul Doolin Stephen McPhail

The reigning Irish Open champion confirmed that he will defend his title at Ballyliffin this July. Who is he? Getty Jon Rahm Soren Kjeldsen

Rory McIlroy Richie Ramsay

Cora Staunton picked up the Goal of the Year accolade for her club in the AFLW. What are they called? INPHO Western Bulldogs Greater Western Sydney Giants

Brisbane Lions Adelaide Crows

Name the Shamrock Rovers player who has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury. INPHO Ronan Finn Greg Bolger

Trevor Clarke Brandon Miele