Friday 30 March, 2018
Payment of inter-county players among proposals in leaked GAA report

The radical report was drafted by a committee established by former GAA president Aogán Ó Fearghail.

By Emma Duffy Friday 30 Mar 2018, 1:08 PM
1 hour ago 1,938 Views 1 Comment
A general view of Croke Park (file pic).
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO

THE PAYMENT OF inter-county players and managers is one of the proposals made in a leaked GAA report predicting how the situation may look in 2034.

The Irish Times reports that this payment of an allowance and a complete overhaul of GAA administration are among suggestions outlined in ‘Towards 2034 – the 150th Anniversary of the GAA’.

The report, which is yet to be published, was drafted by a committee established by former GAA President Aogán Ó Fearghail, who was recently succeeded by John Horan.

The aim of the document is ‘to generate the kind of widespread debate that is now required’ and ‘outlines the salient issues and challenges facing the GAA and makes recommendations on the future direction of the organisation’.

On the proposed payment of players and managers, it reads:

“By 2034 the GAA will have developed a model to recognise the time and effort contributed by senior inter-county players and their respective managers.

“This will facilitate effective budgeting where senior inter-county players and managers will retain their existing amateur status but have their value to the Association, and their enormous commitment to their sport, recognised by a defined and agreed allowance.”

At levels below inter-county however, no such compensation should apply, it states.

On the overhaul of administration, the proposal is that central council, management committee and provincial councils be abolished.

‘Towards 2034′ also recommends the relaxation of the rule forbidding soccer and rugby being played at GAA venues other than Croke Park.

Bright start for Irish contingent as last chance Masters bid underway in Houston

Liverpool legend places Salah on the same level as Messi and Ronaldo

