Sale announce departure of Irish-qualified centre to Ulster

SALE SHARKS CAPTAIN Will Addison will join Ulster at the end of this season in a bid to fulfil his ambition of playing international rugby for Ireland.

The 25-year-old, a product of the Sale academy, has strong Irish roots throughout his family and after discussions with the Premiership club, will leave for Belfast next year.

Addison, a former England U20 centre, has played over 100 games for Sale after making his senior debut in 2011, and was this season named as club captain.

While centre is his specialist position, Addison can also play fullback or wing and will provide Ulster with another place-kicking option having scored over 150 points for the Sharks.

Sale confirmed the news in a statement issued this afternoon, with director of rugby Steve Diamond wishing Addison all the best as he embarks on a new challenge in the Pro14.

“We all wish him well in his desire to play international rugby,” Diamond said.

“It has been a pleasure to work with Will. He has captained the side this season and the enthusiasm and desire he brings will be missed.”

Sale are also losing Irish-qualified fullback Mike Haley to Munster last season, with his three-year deal with the southern province announced last month.

Ulster, currently searching for a head coach to replace Jono Gibbes from next season, have already recruited Ireland internationals Jordi Murphy and Marty Moore from Leinster and Wasps respectively.

