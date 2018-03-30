  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Scott Fardy starts in the back row for Leinster's showdown with Saracens

Leo Cullen has shown his hand.

By Emma Duffy Friday 30 Mar 2018, 12:36 PM
1 hour ago 6,383 Views 39 Comments
Scott Fardy (file pic).
Scott Fardy (file pic).
Scott Fardy (file pic).

LEINSTER HEAD COACH Leo Cullen has named his side for the Champions Cup quarter-final against Saracens in the Aviva Stadium on Sunday [KO 3.30pm, BT Sport].

Former Australian international Scott Fardy, who signed as a second row and has played there all season, starts at blindside flanker, with Sean O’Brien, Josh van der Flier and Jack Conan all unavailable through injury.

Fardy switches to blindside while Dan Leavy and Jordi Murphy make up the Leinster back row.

As expected, a number of Ireland players return to the fold. Rob Kearney comes in at full-back while Devin Toner and James Ryan are the second row combination.

Isa Nacewa returns to the XV to captain the eastern province, while Cian Healy, Seán Cronin and Johnny Sexton all start.

O’Brien misses out after failing a late fitness test, while fit-again Rhys Ruddock features on the bench, returning for his first game since December.

Max Deegan is also among the replacements, and in line to make his Champions Cup debut.

Leinster:

15. Rob Kearney
14. Fergus McFadden
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Isa Nacewa
11. James Lowe
10. Johnny Sexton
9. Luke McGrath

1. Cian Healy
2. Seán Cronin
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. Devin Toner
5. James Ryan
6. Scott Fardy
7. Dan Leavy
8. Jordi Murphy

16. James Tracy
17. Jack McGrath
18. Andrew Porter
19. Rhys Ruddock
20. Max Deegan
21. Nick McCarthy
22. Joey Carbery
23. Rory O’Loughlin

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

