Scott Fardy starts in the back row for Leinster's showdown with Saracens

LEINSTER HEAD COACH Leo Cullen has named his side for the Champions Cup quarter-final against Saracens in the Aviva Stadium on Sunday [KO 3.30pm, BT Sport].

Former Australian international Scott Fardy, who signed as a second row and has played there all season, starts at blindside flanker, with Sean O’Brien, Josh van der Flier and Jack Conan all unavailable through injury.

Fardy switches to blindside while Dan Leavy and Jordi Murphy make up the Leinster back row.

As expected, a number of Ireland players return to the fold. Rob Kearney comes in at full-back while Devin Toner and James Ryan are the second row combination.

Isa Nacewa returns to the XV to captain the eastern province, while Cian Healy, Seán Cronin and Johnny Sexton all start.

O’Brien misses out after failing a late fitness test, while fit-again Rhys Ruddock features on the bench, returning for his first game since December.

Max Deegan is also among the replacements, and in line to make his Champions Cup debut.

Leinster:

15. Rob Kearney

14. Fergus McFadden

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Isa Nacewa

11. James Lowe

10. Johnny Sexton

9. Luke McGrath

1. Cian Healy

2. Seán Cronin

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Devin Toner

5. James Ryan

6. Scott Fardy

7. Dan Leavy

8. Jordi Murphy

16. James Tracy

17. Jack McGrath

18. Andrew Porter

19. Rhys Ruddock

20. Max Deegan

21. Nick McCarthy

22. Joey Carbery

23. Rory O’Loughlin