Bruno Guimaraes haunts Sunderland as Arsenal maintain perfect start to season

BRUNO GUIMARAES AND Bukayo Saka helped maintain Arsenal’s perfect start in the Premier League with a 2-0 win over Sunderland.

Following a controlled first half, the Gunners were handed a scare 11 minutes after the restart when the hosts were awarded a penalty, but David Raya made a brilliant save to palm Enzo Le Fee’s spot-kick against the left post.

A dramatic twist saw Arsenal lead just two minutes later through a fantastic top-corner finish from Guimaraes, his first goal since joining in the summer from Sunderland’s bitter rivals Newcastle.

More drama followed in stoppage time when Reinildo Mandava was sent off and Saka scored from the penalty spot to cement Arsenal’s fourth Premier League win from as many games, while the Wearsiders slipped to their second league defeat.

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Sunderland named an unchanged team from their draw at Brentford, while Arsenal made four switches from their midweek Champions League victory over Napoli as Riccardo Calafiori, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Christos Tzolis and Kai Havertz all started.