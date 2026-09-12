Athlone take huge stride towards title with convincing Treaty win

Treaty United 1

Athlone Town 4

ATHLONE TOWN TOOK a massive step to retaining their title, overcoming Treaty United in what looked to be one of their tougher remaining fixtures.

With games to go, Athlone are now 10 points clear of second-placed Shelbourne, who lost to Sligo Rovers today.

With keeper Maria Matthaiou on top form, two first half goals from American duo Madie Gibson and Alexis Strickland set the champions on their way.

Madison McGuane gave the champions a huge scare halving the deficit just after the break, before the visitors strength in depth was proven yet again when super-sub Roisin Molloy forced the third and netted a fantastic fourth late on to ensure Irish International, Lily Agg’s, unbeaten reign at the helm continued.

Having all but ended one title hopeful’s dreams a week previous, holding Galway United scoreless last week, ex-Athlone Town player Laurie Ryan’s tricky Treaty looked to throw a spanner in the works of Athlone’s bid for a double-double, but fell just short despite a fearless performance.

Alexis Strickland. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

On an illustrious list of just three teams to inflict defeat on the black and blue juggernaut, with a 3-1 win in the All-Island Cup at the same venue, the hosts held no fear and went about their business confidently, popping the ball around the Markets Field early on.

The impressive academy graduate Emma Jones, who was assured on her debut with a clean sheet seven days previous, showed once again why she was trusted making two important blocks early on, the second of which bravely denying Madie Gibson following a goalmouth scramble.

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The hosts flew down the opposite end and almost snatched the lead when the highly rated Madison McGuane let fly from near 30-yards forcing Maria Matthaiou into a flying save to pick the ball out of the top corner.

In a rip-roaring opening quarter of an hour, both teams then spurned glorious one-on-one chances to break the deadlock.

Gibson was clever holding her run before racing clear but was met quickly by Emma Jones and tried to slot the ball low past the stopper but clipped the outside of the post.

Fellow American Caroline Penner was a thorn in the side of the Athlone defence with her powerful running and found herself clear on goal seconds later. Having broken into the box the 23-year-old cut in on her left but shot straight at Matthaiou.

Following the let off the visitors then began to click into gear and assert their dominance, hitting two goals in five minutes. The influential Gibson cleverly spun, trying to get away from Grace McInerney, swinging in a deep cross/shot that evaded everyone and went in off the back post – in which she would be the only one who knew if it was deliberate.

Moments later, one of the stars of the season Izzy Ryan displayed tremendous pace on the opposite side before cleverly cutting the ball back to sharpshooter Strickland who fired home.

Undeterred, the home side were unlucky not to half the deficit just before the break when Emma Oliphant burst into the box but was denied brilliantly by Matthaiou from point-blank range, athletically tipping the goal bound effort onto the bar.

Chances

The chances kept coming as the hugely entertaining clash continued into the second half with Strickland missing yet another one-on-one, brilliantly denied by the feet of young Jones.

On the hour mark it was game on, when the lively McGuane took advantage of some slack Mooney play at the back to nick the ball before poking the ball home getting the goal her performance deserved.

Chasing what would have been a huge equaliser, in terms of the title race, the home side were undone when substitute Roisin Molloy made an almost instant impact, as her dangerous cross was turned into her own net by the unfortunate Grace McInerney.

Molloy then put the icing on the cake with a stunning dinked effort from just inside the area that sailed into the top corner.

Treaty United: Emma Jones; Grace McInerney, Kyah Coady, Aibhlinn Cotter, Laura O’Neill (Amelia Freeman, 70’); Fiona Doherty (Aine Walsh, 60’), Emma Oliphant, Madison McGuane, Katie Lawlee; Ciara Breslin (Eva Loftus, 82’), Caroline Penner

Athlone Town: Maria Mattaiou; Shauna Brenna, Kelis Barton, Phoebe Hampson, Emma Mooney; Hannah Waesch, Kerryanne Brown; Izzy Ryan (Roisin Molloy, 58’), Chloe Singleton (Dana Scheriff, 58’), Madie Gibson (Hazel Donegan, 86’); Alexis Strickland (Muireann Daly, 90’)

Referee: Mark Moynihan

Results:

Bohemians 1-0 Wexford Youths

Waterford 1-2 DLR Waves

Shamrock Rovers 0-1 Galway United

Peamount 0-0 Cork City

Sligo Rovers 1-0 Shelbourne