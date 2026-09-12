In the process he took one of the four qualification spots for the heat along with Italy’s Francesco Pernici, Canada’s Marco Arop and Algeria’s Djamel Sedjati.
American Brandon Miller won the other heat in 1.43.86. Kenya’s world and Olympic champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi finished fourth and will likely start as favourite for the final, which carries a top prize of $150,000 (€130,000).
The final will take place on Sunday at 6.41pm.
Rhasidat Adeleke goes at 5.44pm in the women’s 200m semi-final.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Mark English wins heat to qualify for 800m final at World Athletics Ultimate Championship
MARK ENGLISH WON his semi-final heat to qualify for the 800m final at the World Athletics Ultimate Championship.
The 33-year-old – who won gold at the European Championships in Birmingham last month – ran a time of 1.43.74.
©INPHO ©INPHO
In the process he took one of the four qualification spots for the heat along with Italy’s Francesco Pernici, Canada’s Marco Arop and Algeria’s Djamel Sedjati.
American Brandon Miller won the other heat in 1.43.86. Kenya’s world and Olympic champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi finished fourth and will likely start as favourite for the final, which carries a top prize of $150,000 (€130,000).
The final will take place on Sunday at 6.41pm.
Rhasidat Adeleke goes at 5.44pm in the women’s 200m semi-final.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Athletics mark english