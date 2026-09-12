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Mark English after winning his heat. ©INPHO
Athletics

Mark English wins heat to qualify for 800m final at World Athletics Ultimate Championship

Donegal man is looking to add to his European Championships gold in lucrative race on Sunday.
9.21pm, 12 Sep 2026

MARK ENGLISH WON his semi-final heat to qualify for the 800m final at the World Athletics Ultimate Championship.

The 33-year-old – who won gold at the European Championships in Birmingham last month – ran a time of 1.43.74.

©INPHO ©INPHO

In the process he took one of the four qualification spots for the heat along with Italy’s Francesco Pernici, Canada’s Marco Arop and Algeria’s Djamel Sedjati.

American Brandon Miller won the other heat in 1.43.86. Kenya’s world and Olympic champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi finished fourth and will likely start as favourite for the final, which carries a top prize of $150,000 (€130,000).

The final will take place on Sunday at 6.41pm.

Rhasidat Adeleke goes at 5.44pm in the women’s 200m semi-final.

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