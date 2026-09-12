Spurs remain without a Premier League goal after stalemate with Everton

TOTTENHAM FIRED ANOTHER blank after being frustrated by Everton in a 0-0 draw to extend their winless start to the new Premier League season to four matches.

The two clubs had contrasting summer windows with Spurs signing 10 players and committing more than £380 million (€442.81 million) in transfer fees, whilst a chaotic finish before deadline day ensured Toffees boss David Moyes ended up with only 18 outfield players.

However, the honours were even in north London where Tottenham’s bright start failed to translate into clear-cut chances before Everton squandered two second-half opportunities via Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Brennan Johnson to claim all three points in the capital.

The stalemate helped Spurs pick up their second point of the campaign (Adam Davy/PA) PA PA

A smattering of boos greeted full-time after Roberto De Zerbi’s team failed to score for a fourth consecutive league match.

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Spurs are 17th and on two points after last weekend’s stalemate at Nottingham Forest and Everton remain unbeaten after a third draw of the campaign.

De Zerbi shuffled his pack with Dominic Solanke handed his first start and Richarlison was a surprise member of the crowd following a failed move to Vasco da Gama in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Spurs started brightly with Jan Paul van Hecke sending an effort on the half-volley over from Andy Robertson’s free-kick before the Dutch defender produced a wonderful through-ball into Mateus Fernandes, but he failed to get a shot off.

After Archie Gray and Omar Marmoush had efforts blocked, Tottenham lost momentum after a break in play and Savio had to stick a leg out to thwart Dewsbury-Hall for the visitors.

The influence of £100 million (€116.53 million) midfielder Sandro Tonali started to grow as he chipped over the top for Gray, who was denied by James Garner before the Italian midfielder let fly from range and had a shot deflect over.

However, Everton had the first shot on target when Garner’s stoppage-time free-kick was tipped around a post by Antonin Kinsky.

Everton started the second half strongly and Theirno Barry should have done better when Kinsky failed to gather Tyrique George’s cross, but the forward’s header hit the face of the Spurs goalkeeper in the 50th minute.

Moments later and Barry should have played through to former Tottenham forward Johnson, but went to his left to George and his cross to the far post was cleared by Micky van de Ven.

De Zerbi had seen enough and introduced Lucas Bergvall, Mohammed Kudus and Mathys Tel but Everton almost took the lead when Kinsky’s pass was cut out by Dewsbury-Hall, but his effort was saved by the Spurs goalkeeper.

The hosts remained dominant in possession but Johnson almost came back to haunt his old club in the 75th minute, only to side-foot over from Dewsbury-Hall’s cut back.

James Maddison made only his second substitute appearance of the season (Adam Davy/PA) PA PA

It was a guilt-edged chance and James Maddison’s arrival sparked more belief in the Tottenham faithful.

Tonali had another shot blocked from range before Gray headed over and Spurs’ best moment arrived a minute from time when Savio found Lucas Bergvall, but his curled 22-yard effort was tipped wide by Jordan Pickford.