Broderick and St Ledger with the goals as Carlow maintain unbeaten record

CARLOW SURVIVED A late scare to defeat Waterford by 2-12 to 2-9 in Division 4 tonight.

Turlough O’Brien’s men remain unbeaten in the bottom tier, with Paul Broderick and Daniel St Ledger the goalscorers.

Carlow looked home and hosed when they led by 2-10 to 0-7 on 55 minutes, but the Deise finished strong and scored 2-2 in the closing stages.

Gavin Crotty netted a penalty and Paul Whyte bagged a stoppage-time three-pointer, but it wasn’t quite enough for Waterford.

Waterford management furious with referee Brendan Cawley unsavoury exchanges between both camps at the end as well — Tomás McCarthy (@tomasmcc) February 24, 2018 Source: Tomás McCarthy /Twitter

In Division 3 tonight, Fermanagh defeated Derry on a scoreline of 1-16 to 3-8.

The Ernesiders were in control early on as Sean Quigley’s goal left them 1-6 to no score in front after the opening quarter. But Derry responded with three goals by the 40th minute as Mark Lynch and James Kielt (twice) did the damage.

The Oak Leafers still had a big hill to climb and were within two points late on, but Fermanagh held on to claim the points.

