  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 3 °C Sunday 25 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Much-fancied UL seal Fitzgibbon title win despite battling DCU display

Gary Kirby’s side were made to work hard for their third win in five years.

By Denis Hurley Saturday 24 Feb 2018, 4:40 PM
9 hours ago 10,444 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/3869969
Players from both sides challenge for the ball in Mallow.
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO
Players from both sides challenge for the ball in Mallow.
Players from both sides challenge for the ball in Mallow.
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO

UL 2-21
DCU 2-15

Denis Hurley reports from Mallow

UL EVENTUALLY SAW off a stout DCU challenge in Mallow today to claim a third Fitzgibbon Cup title in five years.

Having trailed by 1-6 to 0-6 at one stage in the first half, Gary Kirby’s side responded well to lead by 1-11 to 1-9 at half-time and they edged clear before a second goal, by Pat Ryan in the closing stages, made sure of victory.

Despite being strong favourites with the bookmakers, UL were made to work hard for this win against the competition’s bolters. Playing with the considerable breeze, DCU had the opening score through Peter Hogan and in the third minute they almost had the boost of a goal as Paudie Foley’s pass gave Patrick Curran a chance but he was hooked by Gearóid Hegarty and then Rian McBride’s follow-up shot was saved by David McCarthy.

When UL responded with four points – two from Jason Forde, who finished with 1-10 – it seemed like they were living up to the pre-match billing but John Donnelly, Conor Delaney and Donal Burke had DCU level.

UL led by 0-6 to 0-5 when John Donnelly was fouled for a penalty, which Patrick Curran netted, and then Joe O’Connor put them three ahead after linking well with midfield partner Darren Mullen.

But UL rallied they hit the front, 1-9 to 1-7, after Tom Morrissey’s ball found Barry Murphy, who did well to feed John McGrath and his pass was perfect to Forde to drill home and they pushed two ahead by half-time.

While Burke was on hand to reduce the gap on the resumption, DCU missed the presence of O’Connor, who had had to go off injured, and UL scored five of he next six points, with Forde’s free-taking imperious.

In the 53rd minute, McGrath set up sub Pat Ryan to fire home a second UL goal and though Conor Bourke did have a late green flag for DCU, the gap was too large to bridge.

Scorers for UL: Jason Forde 1-10 (0-8 frees, 0-1 65), John McGrath, Kevin O’Brien, David Fitzgerald, Ronan Lynch 0-2 each, Tony Kelly, Gearóid Hegarty, Ian Galvin 0-1 each.

Scorers for DCU: Donal Burke 0-9 (0-7 frees), Patrick Curran (penalty), Conor Bourke 1-0 each, Killian Doyle, Joe O’Connor, Conor Delaney, Peter Hogan, John Donnelly, Darren Mullen 0-1 each.

UL

1. David McCarthy (Limerick)

 

2. Aidan McGuane (Clare)

3. Conor Cleary (Clare)

4. Seán Finn (Limerick)

 

6. Barry Heffernan (Tipperary)

5. Gearóid Hegarty (Limerick)

7. David Fitzgerald (Clare)

 

8. Tony Kelly (Clare)

19. Ronan Lynch (Limerick)

 

10. Ian Galvin (Clare)

11. Kevin O’Brien (Limerick)

12. Tom Morrissey (Limerick)

 

13. John McGrath (Tipperary)

14. Jason Forde (Tipperary)

15. Barry Murphy (Limerick)

 

Subs

25. Michael Casey (Limerick) for McGuane (36)

18. Pat Ryan (Limerick) for O’Brien (47)

21. David Gleeson (Tipperary) for Murphy (57)

17. Brian Troy (Kilkenny) for Finn (59)

23. Jordan Henley (Waterford) for Fitzgerald (60)

 

DCU

1. Oisín Foley (Wexford)

 

4. Conor McSweeney (Limerick)

3. Eoghan O’Donnell (Dublin)

24. Paul O’Dea (Dublin)

 

5. Aaron Maddock (Wexford)

6. Conor Delaney (Kilkenny)

7. Paudie Foley (Wexford)

 

9. Joe O’Connor (Wexford)

2. Darren Mullen (Kilkenny)

 

21. Fergal Whitely (Dublin)

14. Rian McBride (Dublin)

12. Donal Burke (Dublin)

 

13. John Donnelly (Kilkenny)

22. Peter Hogan (Waterford)

15. Patrick Curran (Waterford)

 

Subs

8. Daire Grey (Dublin) for O’Connor (30, injured)

11. Killian Doyle (Westmeath) for Hogan (36)

30. Eoghan Conroy (Dublin) for Foley (47)

10. Conor Bourke (Dublin) for Whitely (51)

 

Referee: Fergal Horgan (Tipperary)

 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Stephen Cluxton set for 100th league appearance as Dublin unveil team for Mayo

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Denis Hurley
@Denis_Hurley
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Stunning Troy Deeney finish moves Watford six clear of trouble against struggling Toffees
Stunning Troy Deeney finish moves Watford six clear of trouble against struggling Toffees
'A joy to watch for everybody': Klopp delighted with Liverpool's rout of West Ham
Bournemouth complete dramatic late comeback as West Brom plunge deeper into the red
FOOTBALL
Ronaldo forgoes hat-trick chance by handing penalty duties to jeered Benzema
Ronaldo forgoes hat-trick chance by handing penalty duties to jeered Benzema
German side score bizarre tap-in after goalkeeper stops to drink from water bottle
Horrendous Jack Butland own goal costs Potters as Leicester snatch a point
IRELAND
Injuries not concerning for Schmidt, who backs Sexton call to 'seize the moment'
Injuries not concerning for Schmidt, who backs Sexton call to 'seize the moment'
Farrell outstanding, Ireland's depth delivers and a huge effort from the pack
Player ratings as Ireland see off Wales in Six Nations thriller
SIX NATIONS
'It doesn't need to be said what is expected when you wear a 13 jersey with Ireland'
'It doesn't need to be said what is expected when you wear a 13 jersey with Ireland'
'I apologise to Joe if I upset him': Schmidt and Gatland trade frosty compliments
Russell's redemption as sensational Scotland end 10-year wait for England win
LEAGUE OF IRELAND
Stephen Kenny praises former Liverpool youngster after 'exceptional' debut
Stephen Kenny praises former Liverpool youngster after 'exceptional' debut
'When you're 25 and you've had two serious injuries, you're nearly a forgotten man'
'My wife won't be happy but I'll go over the game tonight till all hours'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie