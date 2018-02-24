  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 3 °C Sunday 25 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Stephen Cluxton set for 100th league appearance as Dublin unveil team for Mayo

Jim Gavin’s side are unchanged for tonight’s game in Castlebar.

By Kevin O'Brien Saturday 24 Feb 2018, 2:10 PM
12 hours ago 3,750 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3869937
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

DUBLIN HAVE NAMED an unchanged side for tonight’s trip to face Mayo in Castlebar.

The All-Ireland champions defeated Donegal by five points two weeks ago and Jim Gavin has chosen to stick with the same 15 for their first clash against Mayo since last September.

Stephen Cluxton will reach a century of league appearances for the county, but he’s still some way behind overall leader John O’Leary who finished his career with 127 games in the competition.

Bernard Brogan underwent surgery on a torn cruciate recently and will miss the remainder of the season, while there has been speculation that Diarmuid Connolly and Paul Flynn will make their seasonal debuts off the bench tonight.

Stephen Rochford named the Mayo team last night, with Andy Moran and Rob Hennelly drafted into the side.

Dublin

1. Stephen Cluxton (Parnell’s)

2. Eric Lowndes (St Peregrine’s)
3. Philip McMahon (Ballymun Kickhams)
4. David Byrne (Naomh Olaf)

5. James McCarthy (Ballymun Kickhams)
6. Jonny Cooper (Na Fianna)
7. John Small (Ballymun Kickhams)

8. Brian Fenton (Raheny)
9. Michael Darragh Macauley (Ballyboden St Enda’s)

10. Brian Howard (Raheny)
11. Ciarán Kilkenny (Castleknock)
12. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street)

13. Paul Mannion (Kilmacud Crokes)
14. Paddy Andrews (St Brigid’s)
15. Colm Basquel (Ballyboden St Enda’s)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

GAA votes to ban sponsorship deals with betting companies

Why are those hurleys floating? Galway reveal camouflage away jersey

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Stunning Troy Deeney finish moves Watford six clear of trouble against struggling Toffees
Stunning Troy Deeney finish moves Watford six clear of trouble against struggling Toffees
'A joy to watch for everybody': Klopp delighted with Liverpool's rout of West Ham
Bournemouth complete dramatic late comeback as West Brom plunge deeper into the red
FOOTBALL
Ronaldo forgoes hat-trick chance by handing penalty duties to jeered Benzema
Ronaldo forgoes hat-trick chance by handing penalty duties to jeered Benzema
German side score bizarre tap-in after goalkeeper stops to drink from water bottle
Horrendous Jack Butland own goal costs Potters as Leicester snatch a point
IRELAND
Injuries not concerning for Schmidt, who backs Sexton call to 'seize the moment'
Injuries not concerning for Schmidt, who backs Sexton call to 'seize the moment'
Farrell outstanding, Ireland's depth delivers and a huge effort from the pack
Player ratings as Ireland see off Wales in Six Nations thriller
SIX NATIONS
'It doesn't need to be said what is expected when you wear a 13 jersey with Ireland'
'It doesn't need to be said what is expected when you wear a 13 jersey with Ireland'
'I apologise to Joe if I upset him': Schmidt and Gatland trade frosty compliments
Russell's redemption as sensational Scotland end 10-year wait for England win
LEAGUE OF IRELAND
Stephen Kenny praises former Liverpool youngster after 'exceptional' debut
Stephen Kenny praises former Liverpool youngster after 'exceptional' debut
'When you're 25 and you've had two serious injuries, you're nearly a forgotten man'
'My wife won't be happy but I'll go over the game tonight till all hours'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie