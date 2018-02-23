  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Saturday 24 February, 2018
Andy Moran returns as Mayo make four changes for Dublin showdown in Castlebar

Stephen Rochford has named his side for tomorrow night’s crucial fixture.

By Emma Duffy Friday 23 Feb 2018, 9:28 PM
4 hours ago 4,939 Views 9 Comments
2017 Footballer of the Year Andy Moran starts.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
2017 Footballer of the Year Andy Moran starts.
2017 Footballer of the Year Andy Moran starts.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

MAYO MANAGER STEPHEN Rochford has made four changes to his side to face Dublin in their National Football League clash in Castlebar tomorrow night (throw-in 7pm, live on eir sport).

In a repeat of last year’s All-Ireland senior final, the Westerners are in real need of a win to keep their 2019 Division 1 hopes alive following back-to-back defeats.

Breffy’s Rob Hennelly takes the number one jersey ahead of David Clarke for the MacHale Park showdown while 2017 Footballer of the Year Andy Moran, David Drake and Adam Gallagher all start.

The injured Paddy Durcan, suspended Cillian O’Connor and Conor Loftus are the three other players to make way.

Mayo

1) Rob Hennelly – Breaffy

2) Caolan Crowe – Garrymore
3) Ger Cafferkey – Ballina Stephenites
4) Eoin O’Donoghue – Belmullet

5) Colm Boyle – Davitts
6) Michael Hall – Breaffy
7) David Drake – Ballaghaderreen

8) Stephen Coen – Hollymount/Carramore
9) Jason Gibbons – Ballintubber

10) Kevin McLoughlin – Knockmore
11) Aidan O’Shea – Breaffy
12) Diarmuid O’Connor – Ballintubber

13) Jason Doherty – Burrishoole
14) Andy Moran – Ballaghaderreen
15) Adam Gallagher – Mayo Gaels

A list of substitutes has not yet been released.

Dublin star Brogan undergoes surgery on career-threatening cruciate injury

O’Dwyer back as Dublin make 5 changes for visit of All-Ireland winners Galway

