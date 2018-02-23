Dublin star Brogan undergoes surgery on career-threatening cruciate injury

DUBLIN GAA HAVE confirmed that Bernard Brogan has undergone surgery after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).

Earlier this month, there were reports that the 33-year-old was set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after sustaining the knee injury with his inter-county future in jeopardy.

The news has since been clarified — the 2010 Footballer of the Year is now in the recovery phase, according to a statement released earlier on Dublin GAA’s official website.

“On a personal level this is very frustrating for Bernard as he has played a vital role in recent team performances for both club and county,” Dublin manager Jim Gavin said.

“Medical Protocols for the Dublin senior football team have been activated to ensure that Bernard will receive the best medical care to actively assist his recovery in the weeks and months ahead.

“We wish Bernard a speedy recovery and look forward to seeing him back to full health in the near future.”

Four-time All Star Brogan has won five All-Ireland titles with the Sky Blues, on top of 11 Leinster titles. He’s scored a total of 21-197 in 58 championship appearances for his county.

