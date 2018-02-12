  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Monday 12 February, 2018
Brogan's Dublin career hangs in balance after cruciate injury - report

Bernard Brogan could miss the rest of the season after reportedly sustaining an injury in training last week.

By Gavan Casey Monday 12 Feb 2018, 12:10 PM
1 minute ago 5,301 Views 5 Comments
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

DUBLIN FORWARD BERNARD Brogan is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after damaging his cruciate ligament in training last week.

Conor McKeon reports in today’s Herald that the 33-year-old’s inter-county future is in jeopardy having suffered such a blow in the twilight of his Dublin career.

Brogan, 34 in April, was named to line out in Jim Gavin’s team to face Donegal but was later withdrawn for Paddy Andrews. Paddy Small later entered the fray wearing the 15 jersey which had previously been assigned to Brogan.

The 2010 Footballer of the Year didn’t feature last week against Tyrone.

Four-time All Star Brogan has won five All-Ireland titles with the Dubs as well as 11 Leinster titles, scoring 21 goals and 197 points in 58 championship appearances for his county.

He made his senior championship debut for the Dubs against Meath in a 2007 Leinster quarter-final.

All-Ireland champions Dublin begin their Leinster defence against the winners of Offaly and Wicklow on 27 May.

‘It’s a silent dressing room’ – Historic win for Dublin but disappointment overrules

