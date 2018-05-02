  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Wednesday 2 May, 2018
Cavs player gets into altercation with rapper Drake, igniting one of the NBA's oddest rivalries

Cleveland Cavaliers center Kendrick Perkins and rap artist Drake exchanged verbals during and after last night’s encounter.

By Business Insider Wednesday 2 May 2018, 6:21 PM
1 hour ago 1,744 Views No Comments
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

THE CLEVELAND CAVALIERS fought back from a double-digit deficit on Tuesday to beat the Toronto Raptors in overtime, 113-112, in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semi-finals.

But the story of the game may have been the two small altercations between the rapper Drake – a loyal Raptors fan and team ambassador – and Kendrick Perkins, a 33-year-old veteran Cavs center.

At the end of the first half, as the teams went to the locker rooms, Perkins and Drake could be seen exchanging words as Cavs guard J.R. Smith tried to push Perkins away.

After the game, the two again exchanged words, with the Cavs’ security staff talking to Drake and a member of his party as the team walked into the locker room.

Drake could be heard saying, “I never said that shit.”

Perkins told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski that he was having fun trash-talking the Raptors big man Serge Ibaka when Drake interrupted.

The center said:

What happened was I was talking to my old teammate Serge (Ibaka) walking into halftime telling him ‘We about to win this game,’ and Drake butted in talking shit to me. So I said something back to him.

Perkins added that he told Drake, “Sit your ass down and watch the game.”

Drake said in a comment on an Instagram post on Tuesday: “I just said I like the hem on his capris.”

Bruce Arthur of The Toronto Star, however, alleged that the confrontation had carried on all the way down the tunnel.

With the Cavs in Toronto for Game 2 on Thursday, it’s possible there will be more fireworks between Drake and Perkins.

LeBron’s ‘worst’ still too much for Toronto as Steph Curry’s return inspires Warriors

Published with permission from:

Published with permission from
Business Insider
Business Insider is a business site with strong financial, media and tech focus.

