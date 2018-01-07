Second game in two days for Dublin as Pat Gilroy's men book Wexford showdown

Dublin 4-16

Antrim 0-17

Kevin O’Brien reports from Parnell Park

PAT GILROY AND Davy Fitzgerald will meet on the sideline for the first time next Sunday after Dublin advanced to the last four of the Walsh Cup with a facile 11-point win over Antrim.

Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

This was Dublin’s second game in the space of 26 hours following their 17-point defeat in a challenge game to Tipperary on Saturday.

Pat Gilroy’s starting line-up this afternoon included 11 players who began yesterday’s game in Thurles as he continues to assess his options ahead of the National League opener against Offaly at the end of the month.

A brace of goals from Alan Moore and one apiece from Paul Crummey and Paul Winters saw the Dubs coast a comfortable victory, which set-up a last four clash with Wexford – likely to be in Parnell Park next Sunday.

Gilroy is still some way from finalising his league panel and he witnessed good scoring performances from Alan Moore (2-1), Paul Winters (1-4) and Robert Mahon (0-6), while defensively Cian Hendricken and Chris Crummey performed well.

Antrim were heavily reliant on the placed balls of midfielder Neil McManus to keep the scoreboard ticking over and outside of their star man they struggled to register scores.

Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Dublin conceded 21 frees which allowed McManus pick off 10 frees, while Antrim will be disappointed with their final tally of 15 wides.

It was no surprise then that Gilroy’s charges looked sluggish from the off and they fell behind 0-5 to no score inside the opening seven minutes.

A fine Paul Crummey goal in the 12th minute sparked Dublin into life, arriving after Cillian Costello fetched a Gary Maguire puck-out and darted down the line before feeding Crummey on the edge of the area.

Further scores followed from Darragh Gray, Paul Winters and Robert Mahon to leave the home side 1-5 to 0-5 in front by the midway point of the half.

Paul Winters dispatched Dublin’s second goal in the 25th minute, leaving them 2-9 to 0-9 ahead at the interval.

Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

After hitting the bar in the opening half, Moore pounced for two well-taken goals in the space of five minutes shortly after the restart.

Nigel Elliot clipped over a brilliant score from the sideline for the Ulster team as they battled gamely, while McManus continued to convert his frees. Antrim didn’t score for the final 15 minutes while Mahon brought his tally to six points as Dublin cruised home.

Scorers for Dublin: Alan Moore 2-1, Paul Winters 1-4 (0-3f), Robert Mahon 0-6 (0-2f, 0-1 65), Paul Crummey 1-1, Darragh Gray 0-3, , Johnny McCaffrey 0-1.

Scorers for Antrim: Neil McManus 0-11 (0-10f), Gerard Walsh 0-1, Conor Johnston 0-2, Ciaran Clarke 0-1 (0-1f), Conor McCann

Dublin

1. Gary Maguire (Ballyboden St Enda’s)

2. Paddy Smyth (Clontarf)

3. Bill O’Carroll (Kilmacud Crokes)

4. Cian Hendricken (Naomh Mearnog)

5. Shane Barrett (Na Fianna)

6. Darren Kelly (Craobh Chiarain)

7. Chris Crummey (Lucan Sarsfields)

8. John McCaffrey (Lucan Sarsfields)

9. Tomas Connolly (St Vincent’s)

10. Cillian Costello

11. Darragh Gray (Whitehall Colmcilles)

12. Paul Crummey (Lucan Sarsfields)

15. Robert Mahon (Craobh Chiarain)

13. Alan Moore (St Vincent’s)

14. Paul Winters (St Brigid’s)

Subs

19. Ronan Smith (Lucan Sarsfields) for Connolly (26)

21. Cian McBride (St Vincent’s) for Winters (inj, 45)

18. Sean O Riain (Setanta) for Paul Crummey (48)

26. Conor Ryan (Crabh Chiarain) for Costello (51)

Antrim

1. Chris O’Connell (Na Seamroga)

2. David Kearney (Ruairi Og)

3. Aaron Graffin (Ruairi Og)

4. Stephen Rooney (Naomh Pol)

5. Joe Maskey (Naomh Eanna)

8. Conor McKinley (Cu Chullain)

6. John Dillon (Fanaithe An Gleanna)

11. Conor Johnston (Naomh Eoin)

14. Neil McManus (Ruairi Og)

12. Nigel Elliott (Cu Chullain)

9. Gerard Walsh (Ui D Rosa)

10. Conor McCann (Ciceam an Creagan)

19. James McNaughton (Na Seamroga)

21. Conor Carson (Ruairi Og)

15. Ciaran Clarke (Mac Uilin)

Subs

23. Eoin O’Neill (Cu Chulainn) for Carson (47)

26. Neal McAuley (Mac Uilin) for Clarke (47)

17. Maol Connolly (Na Seamroga) for McCann (57)

18. Conor Boyd (Mac Uilin) for Dillon (65)

22. Daniel McCloskey (Na Seamroga) for Elliot (71)

Referee: Patrick Murphy (Carlow)

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

