Sunday 7 January, 2018
8-time All-Ireland senior winner to captain champions Cork this year

Experienced goalkeeper Aoife Murray has been nominated.

By Fintan O'Toole Sunday 7 Jan 2018, 12:04 PM
8 hours ago 5,686 Views 1 Comment
MULTI ALL-IRELAND winning goalkeeper Aoife Murray will captain reigning senior camogie champions Cork for the 2018 season.

Aoife Murray lifts the trophy Aoife Murray lifts the O'Duffy Cup last September. Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

The experienced netminder has won eight All-Ireland senior medals with Cork, including three triumphs in the last four years and was between the posts when Cork defeated Kilkenny by 0-10 to 0-9 last September.

Last November Murray won her seventh All-Star award and she will now captain Cork this year as she takes over from 2017 leader Rena Buckley.

Cork operate under a system of the county champions nominating the senior captain and last year’s winners Inniscarra have opted for Murray.

Rena Buckley lifts the O'Duffy cup Rena Buckley lifts the O'Duffy Cup last September. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

“She was always probably one of the people inside in the dressing-room that was a captain without being a captain really,” Cork manager Paudie Murray, brother of the new captain, told Red FM’s Big Red Bench yesterday.

“When you’ve spent 16 years involved with the team and the majority of that probably coming down from Dublin, I think it’s great to see.

“I think it was a nice touch from Inniscarra, as county champions they’re the people that nominated Aoife. I think Rena can’t give the full commitment this year so they’ve given it to Aoife.”

Aoife Murray with Paudie Murray Aoife Murray won her seventh All-Star last year while Paudie Murray was manager of the year for a second time. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

After a lengthy career, Murray had admitted she was undecided over her inter-county future when speaking to The42 last November.

“It’s always a lot harder of a decision to make when you win because obviously you’re feeling more positive and you think, ‘Ah yeah, I could do this for another year’.

“But I am 34, I’m kind of pushing on. Apparently there’s other things outside of camogie as well, people keep telling me about. A summer holiday — it’s something people have told me about!”

Aoife Murray Cork goalkeeper Aoife Murray. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

The goalkeeper has now decided now to commit to the Cork cause again for a 2018 campaign that commences with a league opener on Sunday week against Galway.

Cork boss Murray has committed to staying in charge for a seventh season. He revealed there has been no talk of retirements from last season and explained the thinking behind his own decision to remain at the helm.

The Cork team celebrate winning Cork players celebrating last year's All-Ireland camogie triumph. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

“One part of me would like to do something different and challenge myself a different way but still it’s probably hard to walk away from this team to be honest. I’ve enjoyed my team there, nearly probably enjoyed it more than my playing time.

“I’m probably lucky to be involved with such a good bunch of players. I put a lot of thought into it and look I’ve made my decision now and I’m happy with it.”

‘Is he being brought in with a tactical remit, to bring something different to their attacking play?’

Poll: Who will win the All-Ireland senior camogie title in 2018?

