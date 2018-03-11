Jim Gavin’s side are unbeaten so far this spring as they get set to face Kerry.
Dublin v Kerry, Croke Park, 4pm
Eanna Ó Conchúir the latest Kerry players to get booked. David Moran on for Kerry for Adrian Spillane.
Dublin 2-13 Kerry 0-8
Kerry are really struggling to hold off Dublin now. Niall Scully and Paddy Andrews pop over further points.
Fionn Fitzgerald in for Kerry for Kevin McCarthy.
Dublin 2-11 Kerry 0-8
Basquel punches over another point as Dublin are sailing well clear of Kerry now. They nearly got through for a third goal as well before that but Brian Howard’s shot was beaten away by Shane Murphy and then Rock clips a shot against the post.
Dublin 2-10 Kerry 0-8
Ciaran Kilkenny gets the final touch to the net after Paddy Small and Colm Basquel were involved in the build up.
Goal for Dublin from Ciaran Kilkenny!
Yellow card for Kerry’s Kevin McCarthy after a challenge on Jonny Cooper.
Dublin 1-10 Kerry 0-8
That’s a splendid start to the second half by Dublin, Paddy Andrews and Paddy Small both on target.
Early yellow card in the second half for Adrian Spillane of Kerry.
Kerry have withdrawn Paul Geaney and Sean O’Shea at half-time with Michael Geaney and Barry John Keane coming in. Philly McMahon on for Dublin as a replacement for John Small who was shown a black card before the break.
Half-Time: Dublin 1-8 Kerry 0-8
Dubln lose John Small to a black card offence for a foul on Sean O’Shea.
Paddy Small in for Dublin as he replaces Shane Carthy. Kerry have lost Barry O’Sullivan to a black card and will bring in Eanna Ó Conchúir.
Dublin 1-8 Kerry 0-8
Rock swings over a superb point for Dublin and then Kilkenny nails another.
Dublin 1-6 Kerry 0-8
Good response by Kerry as Clifford converts a free and Micheal Burns punches over another point.
What a goal chance for Kerry! A brilliant long delivery finds Sean O’Shea, he rounds Cluxton but blasts wide with Cooper back on the line.
Dublin 1-6 Kerry 0-6
Three-point advantage now for Dublin. Rock clips over a free after an earlier point by Jonny Cooper. In between Scully got the vital touch to flick the ball to the net after Shane Carthy’s shot was half-blocked and looped up into the air.
Goal for Dublin from Niall Scully!
Kerry 0-6 Dublin 0-4
Rock fires over a free and then Kerry prise Dublin apart but Geaney’s close-range shot cannons off the upright. Kevin McCarthy fires over the rebound.
Kerry 0-5 Dublin 0-3
Fine score by David Clifford restores a two-point lead for Kerry.
Kerry 0-4 Dublin 0-3
Kilkenny on target again for Dublin, providing an excellent score. But then Dublin nearly net with Michael Darragh MacAuley’s bustling run sending Rock through before he hooks a shot wide under pressure.
Kerry 0-4 Dublin 0-2
Ciaran Kilkenny cuts Kerry’s advantage to two. Geaney wide at the other end, the latest example of some rash shooting from Kerry. They’ve five wides so far.
Kerry 0-4 Dublin 0-1
Dean Rock spurns a chance to point a free for Dublin and then Sean O’Shea lofts over a point for Kerry.
Kerry 0-3 Dublin 0-1
Strong start by Kerry as Paul Geaney knocks over a point.
Kerry 0-2 Dublin 0-1
David Clifford and Colm Basquel swap points before Kevin McCarthy nudges Kerry in front.
Game on in Croke Park
One late Dublin change, Shane Carthy in for James McCarthy.
It’s been business as usual for Dublin so far with four wins from four games as they have defeated Kildare, Tyrone, Donegal and Mayo. A mixed bag for Kerry with victories over Donegal and Mayo blended with defeats for Monaghan and Galway.
Let’s go through the teams announced for this game. As always we’ll keep you informed of any late changes.
Kerry
1. Shane Murphy (Dr. Crokes)
2. Shane Enright (Tarbert)
3. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue)
4. Ronan Shanahan (Austin Stacks)
5. Paul Murphy (Rathmore)
6. Peter Crowley (Laune Rangers)
7. Brian Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht)
8. Jack Barry (Na Gaeil)
9. Barry O’Sullivan (Dingle)
10. Micheál Burns (Dr. Crokes)
11. Séan O’Shea (Kenmare)
12. Adrian Spillane (Templenoe)
13. David Clifford (Fossa)
14. Paul Geaney (Dingle)
15. Kevin McCarthy (Kilcummin)
Dublin
1. Stephen Cluxton (Parnell’s)
2. Jonny Cooper (Na Fianna)
3. David Byrne (Naomh Olaf)
4. Eric Lowndes (St Peregrine’s)
5. James McCarthy (Ballymun Kickhams)
6. Cian O’Sullivan (Kilmacud Crokes)
7. John Small (Ballymun Kickhams)
8. Brian Fenton (Raheny)
9. Michael Darragh Macauley (Ballyboden St Enda’s)
10. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street)
11. Ciarán Kilkenny (Castleknock)
12. Brian Howard (Raheny)
13. Paddy Andrews (St Brigid’s)
14. Dean Rock (Ballymun Kickhams)
15. Colm Basquel (Ballyboden St Enda’s)
Afternoon all and welcome along to Croke Park. It’s All-Ireland champions Dublin up against Kerry in round five of the Allianz football league. Throw-in is 4pm.
