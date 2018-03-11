  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Sunday 11 March, 2018
Dublin v Kerry, Croke Park, 4pm

*************************************

50Mins

Eanna Ó Conchúir the latest Kerry players to get booked. David Moran on for Kerry for Adrian Spillane.

49Mins

Dublin 2-13 Kerry 0-8
Kerry are really struggling to hold off Dublin now. Niall Scully and Paddy Andrews pop over further points.

48Mins

Fionn Fitzgerald in for Kerry for Kevin McCarthy.

48Mins

Dublin 2-11 Kerry 0-8
Basquel punches over another point as Dublin are sailing well clear of Kerry now. They nearly got through for a third goal as well before that but Brian Howard’s shot was beaten away by Shane Murphy and then Rock clips a shot against the post.

42Mins

Dublin 2-10 Kerry 0-8
Ciaran Kilkenny gets the final touch to the net after Paddy Small and Colm Basquel were involved in the build up.

41Mins

Yellow card for Kerry’s Kevin McCarthy after a challenge on Jonny Cooper.

39Mins

Dublin 1-10 Kerry 0-8
That’s a splendid start to the second half by Dublin, Paddy Andrews and Paddy Small both on target.

36Mins

Early yellow card in the second half for Adrian Spillane of Kerry.

36Mins

Kerry have withdrawn Paul Geaney and Sean O’Shea at half-time with Michael Geaney and Barry John Keane coming in. Philly McMahon on for Dublin as a replacement for John Small who was shown a black card before the break.

36Mins
34Mins

Dubln lose John Small to a black card offence for a foul on Sean O’Shea.

33Mins

Paddy Small in for Dublin as he replaces Shane Carthy. Kerry have lost Barry O’Sullivan to a black card and will bring in Eanna Ó Conchúir.

31Mins

Dublin 1-8 Kerry 0-8
Rock swings over a superb point for Dublin and then Kilkenny nails another.

26Mins

Dublin 1-6 Kerry 0-8
Good response by Kerry as Clifford converts a free and Micheal Burns punches over another point.

22Mins

What a goal chance for Kerry! A brilliant long delivery finds Sean O’Shea, he rounds Cluxton but blasts wide with Cooper back on the line.

22Mins

Dublin 1-6 Kerry 0-6
Three-point advantage now for Dublin. Rock clips over a free after an earlier point by Jonny Cooper. In between Scully got the vital touch to flick the ball to the net after Shane Carthy’s shot was half-blocked and looped up into the air.

19Mins

Kerry 0-6 Dublin 0-4
Rock fires over a free and then Kerry prise Dublin apart but Geaney’s close-range shot cannons off the upright. Kevin McCarthy fires over the rebound.

16Mins

Kerry 0-5 Dublin 0-3
Fine score by David Clifford restores a two-point lead for Kerry.

14Mins

Kerry 0-4 Dublin 0-3
Kilkenny on target again for Dublin, providing an excellent score. But then Dublin nearly net with Michael Darragh MacAuley’s bustling run sending Rock through before he hooks a shot wide under pressure.

13Mins

Kerry 0-4 Dublin 0-2
Ciaran Kilkenny cuts Kerry’s advantage to two. Geaney wide at the other end, the latest example of some rash shooting from Kerry. They’ve five wides so far.

9Mins

Kerry 0-4 Dublin 0-1
Dean Rock spurns a chance to point a free for Dublin and then Sean O’Shea lofts over a point for Kerry.

5Mins

Kerry 0-3 Dublin 0-1
Strong start by Kerry as Paul Geaney knocks over a point.

Kerry 0-2 Dublin 0-1
David Clifford and Colm Basquel swap points before Kevin McCarthy nudges Kerry in front.

Game on in Croke Park

One late Dublin change, Shane Carthy in for James McCarthy.

It’s been business as usual for Dublin so far with four wins from four games as they have defeated Kildare, Tyrone, Donegal and Mayo. A mixed bag for Kerry with victories over Donegal and Mayo blended with defeats for Monaghan and Galway.

Let’s go through the teams announced for this game. As always we’ll keep you informed of any late changes.

Kerry

1. Shane Murphy (Dr. Crokes)

2. Shane Enright (Tarbert)
3. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue)
4. Ronan Shanahan (Austin Stacks)

5. Paul Murphy (Rathmore)
6. Peter Crowley (Laune Rangers)
7. Brian Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht)

8. Jack Barry (Na Gaeil)
9. Barry O’Sullivan (Dingle)

10. Micheál Burns (Dr. Crokes)
11. Séan O’Shea (Kenmare)
12. Adrian Spillane (Templenoe)

13. David Clifford (Fossa)
14. Paul Geaney (Dingle)
15. Kevin McCarthy (Kilcummin)

Dublin

1. Stephen Cluxton (Parnell’s)

2. Jonny Cooper (Na Fianna)
3. David Byrne (Naomh Olaf)
4. Eric Lowndes (St Peregrine’s)

5. James McCarthy (Ballymun Kickhams)
6. Cian O’Sullivan (Kilmacud Crokes)
7. John Small (Ballymun Kickhams)

8. Brian Fenton (Raheny)
9. Michael Darragh Macauley (Ballyboden St Enda’s)

10. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street)
11. Ciarán Kilkenny (Castleknock)
12. Brian Howard (Raheny)

13. Paddy Andrews (St Brigid’s)
14. Dean Rock (Ballymun Kickhams)
15. Colm Basquel (Ballyboden St Enda’s)

Afternoon all and welcome along to Croke Park. It’s All-Ireland champions Dublin up against Kerry in round five of the Allianz football league. Throw-in is 4pm.

