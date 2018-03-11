  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Tipperary footballers maintain promotion drive with 14-point win over Louth

Conor Sweeney scored 0-7 for the winners.

By John Fallon Sunday 11 Mar 2018, 2:19 PM
2 hours ago 6,171 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3897549
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

Tipperary 2-17

Louth 0-9

John Fallon reports from Semple Stadium

TIPPERARY RAN OUT easy winners in Thurles as Louth fell to their fifth straight defeat in Division 2 of the Allianz Football League.

The Premier County dominated from start to finish against Pete McGrath’s men and could now mount a promotion drive a year after coming up from Division 3.

Tipperary used the wind well and a blistering start helped them lead by 2-9 to 0-3 at the interval.

They made the most of some loose marking to race into a 1-4 to 0-0 lead after just eight minutes with Bill Maher going forward to shoot home a good goal.

Gerard McSorley got Louth off the mark after nine minutes but that was their only score from play in the opening half, with Ryan Burns getting their other two points from frees.

Conor Sweeney and Liam McGrath were constant threats for Tipperary, while Michael Quinlivan’s eye for goal was evident when he finished a good passing move to the net after 16 minutes.

He was one of six Tipp players to score before the break as Liam Kearns’ men pulled away.

Another free from Burns and a good point from play by centre-forward Andy McDonnell gave Louth hope after the restart.

But Tipperary took control again with Bill Maher going forward again but this time fisted the ball over the bar from a goal chance, while Liam McGrath tacked on another couple of points.

Timmy Durnin and Conor Grimes replied for Louth but they never looked like getting the goal they needed to mount a serious comeback.

Tipperary continued to dominate and eased their way to victory as Louth again faded.

Scorers for Tipperary: Conor Sweeney 0-7 (0-5f), Michael Quinlivan 1-1, Bill Maher 1-1, Liam McGrath 0-4, Steven O’Brien 0-1, Jason Lonergan 0-1, Brian Fox 0-1, Kevin O’Halloran 0-1.

Scorers for Louth: Ryan Burns 0-4 (0-4f), Gerard McSorley 0-1, Tommy Durnin 0-1, Andy McDonnell 0-1, Conor Grimes 0-1, William Woods 0-1.

Tipperary

1. Ciaran Kenrick (Moyle Rovers)

2. Alan Campbell (Moyle Rovers)
3. John Meagher (Loughmore-Castleiney)

17. Paddy Codd (Killenaule)

5. Bill Maher (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)
6. Robbie Kiely (Carbery Rangers)
7. Jimmy Feehan (Killenaule)

8. Steven O’Brien (Ballina)
9. Liam Casey (Cahir)

10. Josh Keane (Golden-Kilfeacle)
12. Brian Fox (Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill)
11. Jason Lonergan (Clonmel Commercials)

13. Conor Sweeney (Ballyporeen)
14. Michael Quinlivan (Clonmel Commercials)
15. Liam McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

Substitutes:

20. Emmet Moloney (Drom-Inch) for Codd (half-time)
19. Liam Boland (Moyle Rovers) for Quinlivan (53)
4. Kevin Fahey (Clonmel Commercials) for Feehan (57)
18. George Hannigan (Shannon Rovers) for O’Brien (63)
22. Kevin O’Halloran (Portroe) for McGrath (65
25. Luke Boland (Moyle Rovers) for Maher (67)

Louth

1. Neil Gallagher (Cooley Kickhams)

2. Darren Marks (Cooley Kickhams)
3. Emmet Carolan (Newtown Blues)
4. James Craven (Geraldines)

5. Eoghan Lafferty (St Patricks)
6. Bevan Duffy (St Fechins)
7. Anthony Williams (Dreadnots)

8. Tommy Durnin (Westerns)
9. Declan Byrne (St Mochtas)

10. Gerard McSorley (Dundalk Gaels)
11. Andy McDonnell (Newtown Blues)
12. Ciaran Downey (Newtown Blues)

13. Derek Maguire (Dundalk Young Irelands)
14. Conor Grimes (Glen Emmets)
15. Ryan Burns (Hunterstown Rovers)

Substitutes:

20. Conor Earley (Oliver Plunketts) for Byrne (Blood 17-21)
17. Fergal Donohoe (Newtown Blues) for Lafferty (55)
26. William Woods (St Finbarr’s) for Burns (55)
24. Ross Nally (Newtown Blues) for Durnin (59)
21. James Stewart (Dundalk Gaels) for Maguire (51)
23. Andrew Smyth (St Bride’s) for Craven (67)

Referee: Paul Faloon (Down).

John Fallon
