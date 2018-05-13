  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 13 °C Sunday 13 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Liveblog

183 Views 1 Comment
Share

It’s been a long winter punctuated by storms and lots of snow, but with today’s hurling on the hard sod at Parnell Park, summer is here.

Dublin v Kilkenny throws in at 2pm and we’ll have live updates throughout. How do you see this one going?

About the author:

About the author
Adrian Russell
adrian@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Lancaster's redemption a happy tale in Leinster's European success
Lancaster's redemption a happy tale in Leinster's European success
'Obsessed is the word... we have a love affair with this tournament'
Touch of class with Jordi Murphy says a whole lot about this Leinster team
LEINSTER
'It was great for Isa to win it for us with the last couple of kicks'
'It was great for Isa to win it for us with the last couple of kicks'
James Ryan is already one of the best in the world at the age of 21
Legendary Nacewa secures Leinster's fourth Champions Cup crown in Bilbao
HURLING
Reigning All-Ireland champions show glimpses of class on first day out of the summer
Reigning All-Ireland champions show glimpses of class on first day out of the summer
'You have to play it as you see it': What NFL quarterbacks and hurling keepers have in common
'We’ll look forward to bringing Kilkenny to Galway' - Donoghue's focus turns to the Cats
PREMIER LEAGUE
Mo Salah named Premier League player of the season
Mo Salah named Premier League player of the season
Guardiola anticipates Liverpool Premier League title challenge
I'm not alone – Klopp plays down Buvac absence
RACING
Leinster plan on saving best for last as they bid for fourth European star
Leinster plan on saving best for last as they bid for fourth European star
'It’s not just James. There’s a host of players we had difficult conversations with'
Millions of Lorenzetti's euros have gone in but Racing's rise is impressive

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie