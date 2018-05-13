  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Sunday 13 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Reigning All-Ireland champions show glimpses of class on first day out of the summer

Galway rarely left third gear but had more than enough in the tank to account for Offaly.

By Kevin O'Brien Sunday 13 May 2018, 8:05 AM
1 hour ago 1,154 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4009786

Shane Kinsella and Joe Canning Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Kevin O’Brien reports from Bord na Mona O’Connor Park, Tullamore

AS IF GALWAY didn’t have enough firepower in attack, another young score-getter announced his arrival on the scene yesterday in the form of Brian Concannon.

Tribe manager Micheal Donoghue was understandably keen to avoid building up the 2015 All-Ireland minor winner when he spoke to the press outside the dressing rooms afterwards.

“He took his scores well” was about the height of the praise Donoghue offered for the young Killimordaly ace who finished with 2-1. His tally today means Brian Cody, Davy Fitzgerald and Pat Gilroy will have his card marked when they cross paths down the line.

The opening game of the Leinster SHC offered a first look at reigning All-Ireland champions in championship fare since they annexed the Liam MacCarthy last September. They barely left third gear yesterday but still managed to dispatch 5-18.

And if it wasn’t for Offaly’s best player Eoghan Cahill between the posts, Galway could conceivably have had seven or eight goals.

Sean Gardiner and Brian Concannon Brian Concannon tackles Sean Gardiner Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Joe Canning struggled to get into the game for long spells and had just two possessions in an extremely quiet first-half where he also missed a 10th-minute penalty.

But Cahill’s acrobatic brilliance denied Canning two certain goals in the second period as the Portumna star managed to get himself more involved. He was unerringly accurate from placed balls, as he usually is, and missed just one all evening.

Joseph Cooney had 1-4 on the board at half-time but didn’t register a score after that. Conor Cooney flitted in and out of the game, finishing with 0-2 before he was withdrawn on 58 minutes.

Conor Whelan pinged a shot off the post early on and made two superhuman assists in the form of a catch, run and handpass that led to a goal apiece from Cooney and Concannon. His tussle with Ben Conneely was one of the highlights of the game.

All six of Galway’s starting forwards scored from play, while Sean Loftus and Jason Flynn added 1-1 off the bench and Jonathan Glynn even appeared as a 66th-minute substitute.

As Donoghue alluded to afterwards, there’s plenty work on now before Kilkenny’s visit to Salthill.

Joe Bergin scores a goal Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

They were wasteful in some areas. Cathal Mannion scored a point but sent two wide, David Burke hit two wides and dropped another short.

Johnny Coen was withdrawn before the hour after being outhustled by Offaly’s midfield duo of David King and Shane Kinsella. Daithi Burke had a mixed opening 45 minutes of it, with Joe Bergin causing him problems on the edge of the square before the All-Star full-back eventually shored things up.

Defensively Galway were far more solid in the second-half and they managed to significantly reduce their free count, conceding just three scoreable placed balls after the break.

When they hit top form, they’ll be a frightening prospect.

It was an ideal scenario for the Tribesmen in many ways. They got the first game of the championship out of the way without much fuss, put up a big score and got some welcome game-time into the legs.

Donoghue’s men now have two weeks to prepare for Cody’s side, who’ll have an extra game under their belt by that stage. Whether that’ll be an advantage to the Cats or Tribe, it’s too early to say.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Last-gasp Laois get out of jail to win extra-time thriller against Wexford

‘Incredible, full of great courage’ – Tributes paid to young St Vincent’s camogie player

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'Obsessed is the word... we have a love affair with this tournament'
'Obsessed is the word... we have a love affair with this tournament'
Touch of class with Jordi Murphy says a whole lot about this Leinster team
'It was great for Isa to win it for us with the last couple of kicks'
LEINSTER
James Ryan is already one of the best in the world at the age of 21
James Ryan is already one of the best in the world at the age of 21
Legendary Nacewa secures Leinster's fourth Champions Cup crown in Bilbao
As it happened: Leinster v Racing 92, Champions Cup final
HURLING
Reigning All-Ireland champions show glimpses of class on first day out of the summer
Reigning All-Ireland champions show glimpses of class on first day out of the summer
'You have to play it as you see it': What NFL quarterbacks and hurling keepers have in common
'We’ll look forward to bringing Kilkenny to Galway' - Donoghue's focus turns to the Cats
PREMIER LEAGUE
I'm not alone â Klopp plays down Buvac absence
I'm not alone – Klopp plays down Buvac absence
Best individual performance? Worst signing? Our writers review the 2017-18 Premier League season
Rui Faria set to depart Man United after 17 years working alongside Mourinho
LEAGUE OF IRELAND
'It feels a bit surreal to think of everything that has happened for me in the last 18 months'
'It feels a bit surreal to think of everything that has happened for me in the last 18 months'
'Even people over here wonder how a team like Dundalk managed to achieve that'
Our back four are pretty much all wingers so it's a makeshift defence but they were outstanding'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie