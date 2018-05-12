Last-gasp Laois get out of jail to win extra-time thriller against Wexford

Laois 2-21

Wexford 1-18

LAOIS PULLED OFF a sensational comeback against Wexford to book their place in the Leinster SFC quarter-finals.

The visitors trailed by an astonishing 10 points at the break in Wexford Park but launched a brilliant second-half revival which saw the sides deadlocked deep into additional time.

But despite their heroic efforts, Laois still looked condemned to an early provincial exit when Wexford were awarded a penalty in the 74th minute, only for Donal Shanley to take the conservative option and point.

There was still time for one last attack, however, and Gareth Dillon pointed to make it 1-15 apiece and force extra time before Laois kicked on to run out six-point winners and set a date against Westmeath.

More to follow…