'Incredible, full of great courage' - Tributes paid to young St Vincent's camogie player

TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN paid to Ciara Hawe, an underage camogie player with Dublin side St Vincent’s, who has died.

Hawe, of Whitehall, passed away yesterday at her home and is survived by a large family and circle of friends. She attended Maryfield College and was a ‘huge part’ of the St Vincent’s club.

“Our deepest and sincere sympathies to the family of St Vincent’s juvenile player Ciara Hawe who passed away last night,” St Vincent’s Camogie 2001 team tweeted today.

“We are so proud and honoured that Ciara was a huge part of our team at St Vincents from an early age. She was an incredible girl, full of life, humour and great courage who will be sadly missed, forever remembered in our hearts and minds.

“Rest in Peace Ciara love from all your teammates, mentors and all at St Vincent’s.”

St Vincent’s GAA echoed their words shortly after, adding:

“St Vincent’s GAA extends our deepest sympathy to the Hawe family on the devastating loss of Ciara, RIP. St Vincent’s Camogie explained beautifully earlier how Ciara was such an integral part of their lives and friendships.

“Ár dheis Dé go raibh a hAnam dilís.”

