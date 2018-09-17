Dublin's All-Ireland heroes bring the Brendan Martin Cup to Crumlin Children's Hospital

DUBLIN ARE CELEBRATING another All-Ireland victory today after they were crowned senior ladies football champions for the second successive year.

A 3-11 to 1-12 victory over Cork in yesterday’s final, before an attendance of 50,141 in Croke Park, ensured Dublin would retain the Brendan Martin Cup.

After suffering three final losses to Cork between 2014 and 2016, this latest victory was one to savour for Dublin.

And as is the post-final tradition, Dublin’s players headed to Crumlin Children’s Hospital this morning to visit some of the patients and their families.

Members of the victorious Dublin team with Anna May Shields from Portlaoise

Members of the victorious Dublin team with Anna May Shields. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

6-year-old Danny Quinsey from Enniscorthy meets the Dublin players

Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

The Dublin team with members of staff outside the hospital

Kate Sullivan with Deividas Kaseta (4) from Louth

Dublin ladies footballers with Martin & Marty O’Gara and Sarah Gibson-O’Gara, from Wicklow

Jamie Kerrigan (10) from Edenderry with the new All-Ireland champions

Dublin’s Noelle Healy with Zach Ring (8) from Swords

Dublin players with 10-year-old Thomas Curran from Terenure

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!