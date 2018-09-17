This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 20 °C Monday 17 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dublin's All-Ireland heroes bring the Brendan Martin Cup to Crumlin Children's Hospital

Dublin retained their title yesterday in Croke Park.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 17 Sep 2018, 4:16 PM
20 minutes ago 328 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4239900

DUBLIN ARE CELEBRATING another All-Ireland victory today after they were crowned senior ladies football champions for the second successive year.

A 3-11 to 1-12 victory over Cork in yesterday’s final, before an attendance of 50,141 in Croke Park, ensured Dublin would retain the Brendan Martin Cup.  

After suffering three final losses to Cork between 2014 and 2016, this latest victory was one to savour for Dublin.

And as is the post-final tradition, Dublin’s players headed to Crumlin Children’s Hospital this morning to visit some of the patients and their families.

Members of the victorious Dublin team with Anna May Shields from Portlaoise

Members of the Dublin team with Anna-May Shields Members of the victorious Dublin team with Anna May Shields. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

6-year-old Danny Quinsey from Enniscorthy meets the Dublin players

Members of the Dublin team with Danny Quinsey Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

The Dublin team with members of staff outside the hospital

The Dublin team with members of staff outside Our Lady's Children's Hospital, Crumlin

Kate Sullivan with Deividas Kaseta (4) from Louth

Kate Sullivan with Deividas Kaseta

Dublin ladies footballers with Martin & Marty O’Gara and Sarah Gibson-O’Gara, from Wicklow

Members of the Dublin team with Martin Marty O'Gara and Sarah Gibson-O'Gara

Jamie Kerrigan (10) from Edenderry with the new All-Ireland champions

Members of the Dublin team with Jamie Kerrigan

Dublin’s Noelle Healy with Zach Ring (8) from Swords

Noelle Healy with Zach Ring

Dublin players with 10-year-old Thomas Curran from Terenure

Members of the Dublin team with Thomas Curran

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    DUBLIN
    Dublin's All-Ireland heroes bring the Brendan Martin Cup to Crumlin Children's Hospital
    Dublin's All-Ireland heroes bring the Brendan Martin Cup to Crumlin Children's Hospital
    'To beat the standard-bearers, that was really important' - Dublin boss Bohan
    5 talking points as Dublin exact sweet revenge on Cork on All-Ireland final day
    CORK
    Scare for Cork champs Imokilly as they set up semi-final clash with UCC
    Scare for Cork champs Imokilly as they set up semi-final clash with UCC
    Rowe and Aherne inspire Dublin to back-to-back All-Ireland titles for the first time
    As it happened: Dublin v Cork, Ladies All-Ireland football final
    FOOTBALL
    Derby boss Lampard hit with improper conduct charge after sending off
    Derby boss Lampard hit with improper conduct charge after sending off
    'Uefa panel needs to be sacked!': Bale baffled by goal of the season snub
    #DaretoZlatan - Ibrahimovic joins Ronaldo and Messi in 500 club with outrageous goal
    LEINSTER
    'It's great to have him back' - Leavy returns to full fitness for Leinster
    'It's great to have him back' - Leavy returns to full fitness for Leinster
    Gibson-Park keeps focus on upping his skill-set rather than potential Ireland call
    'We know if we stay at it, stick to the plan, that those opportunities will come'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie