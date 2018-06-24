This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 21 °C Sunday 24 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Liveblog

8,677 Views 14 Comments
Share
2Mins

Dublin 0-0 Laois 0-0

2 mins — SAVE! Almost a goal straight from the throw-in as Dublin break with a tremendous surge through the middle. Con O’Callaghan breaks through and forces a brilliant save from Graham Brody in goal.

LATE CHANGE: Stephen Cluxton isn’t fit to start after all as Jonny Cooper leads the Dubs out, with Evan Comerford drafted in to deputise between the posts.

With a little over half an hour to go before throw-in at HQ, who do you think will be crowned Leinster champions for 2018? Let us know below.


Poll Results:




And here’s how Laois will line up this afternoon.

Laois

1. Graham Brody

2. Darren Strong
3. Mark Timmons
4. Gareth Dillon

5. Trevor Collins
6. Colm Begley
7. Finbarr Crowley

8. John O’Loughlin
9. Kieran Lillis

10. Alan Farrell
11. Paul Kingston
12. Niall Donoher

13. Evan O’Carroll
14. Donal Kingston
15. Damien O’Connor

Here’s how Dublin will line up for today’s game.

Despite what looked to be a very serious injury suffered during his side’s semi-final win over Longford following a hit from James McGivney to the ribs, Stephen Cluxton returns and starts in goal.

Jim Gavin has named no changes from that 2-25 to 0-12 victory two weeks ago.

Dublin:

1. Stephen Cluxton (Parnell’s)

2. Philly McMahon (Ballymun Kickhams)
3. Michael Fitzsimons (Cuala)
4. Eric Lowndes (St Peregrine’s)

5. Brian Howard (Raheny)
6. James McCarthy (Ballymun Kickhams)
7. Jonny Cooper (Na Fianna)

8. Brian Fenton (Raheny)
9. Michael Darragh Macauley (Ballyboden St Enda’s)

10. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street)
11. Con O’Callaghan (Cuala)
12. Ciaran Kilkenny (Castleknock)

13. Paul Mannion (Kilmacud Crokes)
14. Dean Rock (Ballymun Kickhams)
15. Paddy Andrews (St Brigid’s)

Hello! And welcome to our live coverage of this afternoon’s Leinster Senior Football Championship final between Dublin and Laois. The All-Ireland champions are seeking an eighth consecutive title, while the O’Moore County are looking to cause the upset of upsets, aiming for their first senior provincial title since 2003.

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
As it happened: England vs Panama, World Cup
As it happened: England vs Panama, World Cup
Which World Cup Player Is Your Boyfriend?
Chicharito and Vela on the scoresheet as impressive Mexico make it two wins from two
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Swiss pair could be set for bans following controversial goal celebrations
Swiss pair could be set for bans following controversial goal celebrations
'Modric would maybe be a Ballon d’Or winner if he was German or Spanish'
'I'm realistic about the fact that it may be my last World Cup'
IRELAND
'Representing Ireland, representing that badge, it's pretty special'
'Representing Ireland, representing that badge, it's pretty special'
Spitfire that crashed into Monaghan field and Nazi invasion plans to be put on show
Israel Folau to face disciplinary hearing after challenges on Peter O'Mahony
ENGLAND
Kane bags hat-trick as England put six past Panama in their biggest-ever World Cup win
Kane bags hat-trick as England put six past Panama in their biggest-ever World Cup win
Jones: England back on road to being world's best
Super Cipriani kick helps England beat 'Boks to end losing streak
WORLD CUP 2018
'The relationship with the coach is completely normal'
'The relationship with the coach is completely normal'
Here are all 7 goals from England-Panama
'He can do what 1,000 scholars cannot do'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie