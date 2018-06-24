48 mins ago

Here’s how Dublin will line up for today’s game.

Despite what looked to be a very serious injury suffered during his side’s semi-final win over Longford following a hit from James McGivney to the ribs, Stephen Cluxton returns and starts in goal.

Jim Gavin has named no changes from that 2-25 to 0-12 victory two weeks ago.

Dublin:

1. Stephen Cluxton (Parnell’s)

2. Philly McMahon (Ballymun Kickhams)

3. Michael Fitzsimons (Cuala)

4. Eric Lowndes (St Peregrine’s)

5. Brian Howard (Raheny)

6. James McCarthy (Ballymun Kickhams)

7. Jonny Cooper (Na Fianna)

8. Brian Fenton (Raheny)

9. Michael Darragh Macauley (Ballyboden St Enda’s)

10. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street)

11. Con O’Callaghan (Cuala)

12. Ciaran Kilkenny (Castleknock)

13. Paul Mannion (Kilmacud Crokes)

14. Dean Rock (Ballymun Kickhams)

15. Paddy Andrews (St Brigid’s)