All-Ireland champions Dublin face Laois looking to secure an eighth consecutive Leinster SFC title at Croke.
Dublin 0-0 Laois 0-0
2 mins — SAVE! Almost a goal straight from the throw-in as Dublin break with a tremendous surge through the middle. Con O’Callaghan breaks through and forces a brilliant save from Graham Brody in goal.
Throw-in: We’re underway at Croke Park!
A calm approach from John Sugrue as he plots Dublin's downfall #rtegaa pic.twitter.com/Tzdt84c3Mw— The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) June 24, 2018
A massive day for the Ballymun Kickhams man.
LATE CHANGE: Stephen Cluxton isn’t fit to start after all as Jonny Cooper leads the Dubs out, with Evan Comerford drafted in to deputise between the posts.
Team update: Evan Comerford will start in goal wearing number 16 instead of Stephen Cluxton #UpTheDubs pic.twitter.com/iRKSKHsJah— Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) June 24, 2018
With a little over half an hour to go before throw-in at HQ, who do you think will be crowned Leinster champions for 2018? Let us know below.
The excitement is building ahead of Laois v Dublin!— rorymcevoy (@rorymcevoy) June 24, 2018
15 years is a long time!#FanWall pic.twitter.com/OKU90as7Cv
The Dubs have arrived at Croke Park.
Another look at the Dubs in training during the week ahead of today's final! 💙 #COYBIB pic.twitter.com/AzJchXQZER— Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) June 24, 2018
And here’s how Laois will line up this afternoon.
Laois
1. Graham Brody
2. Darren Strong
3. Mark Timmons
4. Gareth Dillon
5. Trevor Collins
6. Colm Begley
7. Finbarr Crowley
8. John O’Loughlin
9. Kieran Lillis
10. Alan Farrell
11. Paul Kingston
12. Niall Donoher
13. Evan O’Carroll
14. Donal Kingston
15. Damien O’Connor
Hats, scarfs and headbands at the ready. Laois are on their way to Croke Park to the Leinster SFC Final. Best of luck to John, Brendan, Eoin and all the panel ahead of the game at 4pm. Safe travelling to all our supporters making the trip up today. pic.twitter.com/fzrnrgPMYM— Laois GAA (@CLGLaois) June 24, 2018
Here’s how Dublin will line up for today’s game.
Despite what looked to be a very serious injury suffered during his side’s semi-final win over Longford following a hit from James McGivney to the ribs, Stephen Cluxton returns and starts in goal.
Jim Gavin has named no changes from that 2-25 to 0-12 victory two weeks ago.
Dublin:
1. Stephen Cluxton (Parnell’s)
2. Philly McMahon (Ballymun Kickhams)
3. Michael Fitzsimons (Cuala)
4. Eric Lowndes (St Peregrine’s)
5. Brian Howard (Raheny)
6. James McCarthy (Ballymun Kickhams)
7. Jonny Cooper (Na Fianna)
8. Brian Fenton (Raheny)
9. Michael Darragh Macauley (Ballyboden St Enda’s)
10. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street)
11. Con O’Callaghan (Cuala)
12. Ciaran Kilkenny (Castleknock)
13. Paul Mannion (Kilmacud Crokes)
14. Dean Rock (Ballymun Kickhams)
15. Paddy Andrews (St Brigid’s)
Hello! And welcome to our live coverage of this afternoon’s Leinster Senior Football Championship final between Dublin and Laois. The All-Ireland champions are seeking an eighth consecutive title, while the O’Moore County are looking to cause the upset of upsets, aiming for their first senior provincial title since 2003.
