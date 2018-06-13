This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Burke to the fore as Dublin advance to Leinster U21 semi-final with Westmeath win

Next up it’s Wexford in a last four clash.

By Conor McKenna Wednesday 13 Jun 2018, 9:35 PM
Donal Burke scored 2-3 for his side tonight (file photo).
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Dublin 2-13
Westmeath 1-13

Conor McKenna reports from Mullingar

DUBLIN ADVANCED TO the Leinster U21 hurling championship semi-final this evening, after a fully deserved three-point win over Westmeath despite the away side hitting 19 wides.

Westmeath were overly reliant on the Doyle twins, Killian and Ciaran, who accounted for all of the home side’s 1-13 throughout the game.

Westmeath had a dream start to the game with a goal from talisman Killian Doyle in the second minute, with a great finish to the back of the net.

Doyle’s brother Ciaran then added an excellent score from a sideline cut from an acute angle, before the same player added a further score shortly after.

Donal Burke then opened his side’s account with a goal, as he found the net with a fantastic effort, before a free from the same player left the gap at one point.

Ciaran Doyle and Eoghan Conroy traded scores, before a free from Killian Doyle gave Westmeath a two-point advantage.

A monster free from Ciaran Doyle gave Westmeath a three-point lead, but Ciaran Dowling kept the gap close with two points.

Two points from the Doyle twins gave Westmeath a four-point advantage at half-time, with the scoreboard reading 1-9 to 1-5 in favour of the hosts at the interval.

Dublin were a different outfit in the second half, however, and Burke opened the second half scoring in the 33rd minute with a goal, after a great catch from the Dublin forward.

Killian Doyle gave his side a bit of breathing room with a 34th minute free, but Dowling responded with a free for the visitors.

Dublin midfielder Fergal Whitely levelled procedures, before Killian Doyle restored his side’s advantage.

Ciaran Doyle gave the hosts the lead with a 49th minute point, but five scores in a row gave Dublin a four point lead with time almost up.

Killian Doyle’s late free was no more than consolation, as Paul O’Brien’s side held on for a three-point win.

Scorers for Westmeath: Killian Doyle 1-7 (7f), Ciaran Doyle 0-6 (1f)

Scorers for Dublin: Donal Burke 2-3 (1f), Ciaran Dowling 0-4, Ronan Hayes (2f, 1 “65”) and Fergal Whitely 0-2 each, Colin Currie and Eoghan Conroy 0-1 each.

Westmeath:

1. Brian McHugh (Raharney)

2. Naoise McKenna (Castletown-Geoghegan)
3. Kevin Regan (Cullion)
4. Sean Lancaster (Castlepollard)

5. Joe Rabbitte (Castlepollard)
6. Conor Kane (Castletown-Geoghegan)
7. Darragh Reilly (Castlepollard)

8. Plunkett Maxwell (Castletown-Geoghegan)
9. Conor McCrossan (Lough Lene Gaels)

10. Eoin Keyes (Raharney)
11. Killian Doyle (Raharney)
14. Ciaran Doyle (Raharney)

13. Jimmy Goonery (Raharney)
12. Niall Mitchell (Clonkill)
15. Fiachra Heeney (Castletown-Geoghegan).

Subs:

19. Paddy Doody (Castletown-Geoghegan) for Heeney (7)
22. Eoghan Ahearn (Raharney) for Doody (42)
18. John McCarthy (Castlepollard) for Keyes (42).

Dublin:

1. Dara Perry (St. Vincent’s)

2. Donnacha Ryan (St. Brigid’s)
3. Paddy Smyth (Clontarf)
4. Shane Howard (Fingallians)

5. Eoghan Conroy (St. Maur’s)
6. Conor Burke (St. Vincent’s)
7. Daire Gray (Whitehall Colmcille)

8. Fergal Whitely (Kilmacud Crokes)
9. Lee Gannon (Whitehall Colmcille)

10. Ciaran Dowling (Lucan Sarsfields)
11. Eoghan Dunne (St. Brigid’s)
12. Ronan Hayes (Kilmacud Crokes)

13. Cian O’Sullivan (St. Brigid’s)
14. Donal Burke (Na Fianna)
15. Paul Crummey (Lucan Sarsfields).

Subs:

20. Conor Ryan (Craobh Chiarain) for Gannon (23)
22. Colin Currie (Na Fianna) for Dunne (HT)
23. Cillian Costello (Naomh Barrog) for O’Sullivan (47)
18. Jack McVeigh (Faughs) for Howard (59)
24. Aidan Mellett (Ballyboden St. Enda’s) for Dowling (63).

Referee: Justin Heffernan (Wexford).

