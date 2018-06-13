Tipperary county board back Michael Ryan following early championship exit

“In respect to recent queries, the Management Committee of Tipperary GAA County Board wishes to reiterate that following Tipperary’s exit from this year’s senior hurling championship, the position of the Tipperary management team is not the subject of any discussion or change.

The management team was appointed last September for a three year term and have the full backing and support of the Co. Management Committee.”Comments made by any individual(s), contrary to the above, do not represent the views of the Co. Management Committee and are therefore not to be associated with the Committee or Co. Board Officers in any way.

“There will be no further comment in relation to this.”