Tipperary county board back Michael Ryan following early championship exit

The management team have their ‘full backing and support,’ they say.

By Emma Duffy Wednesday 13 Jun 2018, 10:50 AM
1 hour ago 2,382 Views 9 Comments
http://the42.ie/4068205

TIPPERARY COUNTY BOARD have this morning released a statement firmly backing Michael Ryan and his senior hurling management team.

Michael Ryan Michael Ryan (file pic). Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

The 2016 All-Ireland winners exited the championship on Sunday after losing to Clare, with Ryan coming under fire and facing calls to resign.

The statement, in full, reads:

“In respect to recent queries, the Management Committee of Tipperary GAA County Board wishes to reiterate that following Tipperary’s exit from this year’s senior hurling championship, the position of the Tipperary management team is not the subject of any discussion or change.

The management team was appointed last September for a three year term and have the full backing and support of the Co. Management Committee.”Comments made by any individual(s), contrary to the above, do not represent the views of the Co. Management Committee and are therefore not to be associated with the Committee or Co. Board Officers in any way.

“There will be no further comment in relation to this.”

West Tipperary board chairman John O’Shea was one to call on the Upperchurch clubman to step down, saying that management were ‘past their sell-by date’.

Ryan had previously served as a selector for two separate stints before taking the role as manager in 2016 and leading the Premier county to Munster and All-Ireland glory in his first year in charge.

His initial two-year term (2016 and 2017) was then extended by three years in September 2017.

Acting alongside him at the helm are Declan Fanning as coach and selectors John Madden and Conor Stakelum.

In the aftermath of his side’s early championship exit, Ryan himself said that he’ll take time to assess his future.

More late Munster drama, Tipp reach end of the 2018 road and Clare take major step forward

