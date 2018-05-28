This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
1-9 for O'Brien as Dublin claim 16-point win over Longford in Leinster U20 football opener

A strong start by Dublin in Pearse Park tonight.

By Seamus Morris Monday 28 May 2018, 9:25 PM
28 minutes ago 1,165 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4041366
Dan O'Brien bags a goal for Dublin in tonight's clash.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Dan O'Brien bags a goal for Dublin in tonight's clash.
Dan O'Brien bags a goal for Dublin in tonight's clash.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Dublin 2-21
Longford 0-11

Seamus Morris reporting from Pearse Park, Longford

DUBLIN STARTED THEIR EirGid Leinster U20 football Championship campaign with a comprehensive win over Longford in Pearse Park this evening.

A powerful Dublin side dominated this game, played in perfect sunshine. Dublin didnâ€™t take long to assert their superiority in the game. They visitors struck for their first goal
in the 8th minute, with Dan Oâ€™Brien finishing to the net.

Dublin added a second goal in the 11th minute, with Tom Keane finding the net. Frees from Thomas McGann kept Longford in touch, but Dublin, with Oâ€™Brien in electric form in attack, scored at will.

Conor Howley was also prominent for Dublin and he landed two points late in the first half, with the visitors leading at the break by 2-11 to 0-8.

Top scorer Oâ€™Brien (who finished with 1-9) started the second half with a point as Dublinâ€™s dominance continued.

The only consolation for Longford in the second half was that Dublin didnâ€™t add another goal. Longford tried not to let their heads drop, but the result was beyond question long before the final whistle.

Scorers for Dublin: Dan Oâ€™Brien 1-9, Tom Keane 1-1, Sean Bugler, Cormac Howley, Ciaran Archer (0-1 â€™45) 0-3 each, James Doran, James Madden 0-1 each.

Scorers for Longford: Thomas McGann 0-5 (0-5f), Peter Lynn, Shane Farrell, Alan McKeon (0-1f) Iarla Oâ€™Sullivan, Rory Hawkins, Ruairi Harkin 0-1 each.

Dublin

1. David Oâ€™Hanlon

2. Nathan Nolan
3. Nathan Doran
4. Ciaran Smith

5. Kieran Kennedy
6. Neil Matthews
7. Eoin Oâ€™Dea

8. Donal Ryan
9. Eoghan Fitzpatrick

15. Sean Bugler
13. Dan Oâ€™Brien
11. James Madden

14. James Doran
10. Cormac Howley
12. Tom Keane

Subs

Conor Hynes for Tom Keane (37)
James Holland for Fitzpatrick (48)
Michael Mullin for Kennedy (55)
Ciaran Archer for Howley (55)
Karl Lynch Bissett for Madden (57)
Sean Farrelly for Oâ€™Dea (60)

Longford

1. Conor Gallagher

2. Kian Gilmore
3. Gerard Flynn
4. Mark McCormack

5. Cillian Lee (captain)
6. Michael Cahill
7. Shane Farrell

8. Enda Farrell
9. Cian McElligott

10. Iarla Oâ€™Sullivan
11. Peter Lynn
12. Niall Farrelly

13. Alan McKeon
14. Thomas McGann
15. Rory Hawkins

Subs

Daire Duggan for Michael Cahill (half-time)
Ruairi Harkin for Oâ€™Sullivan (39)
Ryan McHugh for Cian McElligott (46)
Shane Campbell for McCormack (48)
Ross Claffey for Enda Farrell (55)
Aaron McGee for Hawkins (60)

Eoghan Kerin: â€˜It was only when I got up off the ground, I could hear him in real painâ€™

â€˜It brings lads closer togetherâ€™ â€“ Longford rejoice after ending 30-year wait for Leinster semi-final

Seamus Morris
sport@the42.ie

