1-9 for O'Brien as Dublin claim 16-point win over Longford in Leinster U20 football opener

Seamus Morris reporting from Pearse Park, Longford

DUBLIN STARTED THEIR EirGid Leinster U20 football Championship campaign with a comprehensive win over Longford in Pearse Park this evening.

A powerful Dublin side dominated this game, played in perfect sunshine. Dublin didnâ€™t take long to assert their superiority in the game. They visitors struck for their first goal

in the 8th minute, with Dan Oâ€™Brien finishing to the net.

Dublin added a second goal in the 11th minute, with Tom Keane finding the net. Frees from Thomas McGann kept Longford in touch, but Dublin, with Oâ€™Brien in electric form in attack, scored at will.

Conor Howley was also prominent for Dublin and he landed two points late in the first half, with the visitors leading at the break by 2-11 to 0-8.

Top scorer Oâ€™Brien (who finished with 1-9) started the second half with a point as Dublinâ€™s dominance continued.

The only consolation for Longford in the second half was that Dublin didnâ€™t add another goal. Longford tried not to let their heads drop, but the result was beyond question long before the final whistle.

Scorers for Dublin: Dan Oâ€™Brien 1-9, Tom Keane 1-1, Sean Bugler, Cormac Howley, Ciaran Archer (0-1 â€™45) 0-3 each, James Doran, James Madden 0-1 each.

Scorers for Longford: Thomas McGann 0-5 (0-5f), Peter Lynn, Shane Farrell, Alan McKeon (0-1f) Iarla Oâ€™Sullivan, Rory Hawkins, Ruairi Harkin 0-1 each.

Dublin

1. David Oâ€™Hanlon

2. Nathan Nolan

3. Nathan Doran

4. Ciaran Smith

5. Kieran Kennedy

6. Neil Matthews

7. Eoin Oâ€™Dea

8. Donal Ryan

9. Eoghan Fitzpatrick

15. Sean Bugler

13. Dan Oâ€™Brien

11. James Madden

14. James Doran

10. Cormac Howley

12. Tom Keane

Subs

Conor Hynes for Tom Keane (37)

James Holland for Fitzpatrick (48)

Michael Mullin for Kennedy (55)

Ciaran Archer for Howley (55)

Karl Lynch Bissett for Madden (57)

Sean Farrelly for Oâ€™Dea (60)

Longford

1. Conor Gallagher

2. Kian Gilmore

3. Gerard Flynn

4. Mark McCormack

5. Cillian Lee (captain)

6. Michael Cahill

7. Shane Farrell

8. Enda Farrell

9. Cian McElligott

10. Iarla Oâ€™Sullivan

11. Peter Lynn

12. Niall Farrelly

13. Alan McKeon

14. Thomas McGann

15. Rory Hawkins

Subs

Daire Duggan for Michael Cahill (half-time)

Ruairi Harkin for Oâ€™Sullivan (39)

Ryan McHugh for Cian McElligott (46)

Shane Campbell for McCormack (48)

Ross Claffey for Enda Farrell (55)

Aaron McGee for Hawkins (60)

