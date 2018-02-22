  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Dublin North lift first Leinster senior hurling crown with win over Kilkenny's St Kieran's

Sean Currie hit 1-3 for the winners in Netwatch Cullen Park.

By Charlie Keegan Thursday 22 Feb 2018, 4:32 PM
9 hours ago 10,387 Views 16 Comments
Sean Currie was in action for Dublin North today.
Image: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO
Image: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

Dublin North 1-14
St Kieranâ€™s 1-11

Charlie Keegan reports from Netwatch Cullen Park

DUBLIN NORTH WERE worthy winners of a first ever Top Oil Leinster Colleges SAHC title today, coming from two points in arrears entering the final quarter to score the gameâ€™s final five points at Netwatch Cullen Park in Carlow and defeat reigning champions St Kieranâ€™s.

The victory marks the first time a Dublin side have lifted this crown since the combined Dublin Colleges outfit won in 2008 and ends the dominance Kilkenny teams have exerted since 2009.

The Dublin side brought a fierce appetite to this final. They won the vast majority of 50-50 balls, were outstanding in their fielding of the sliotar and showed far greater penetration in attack than a disappointing St Kieranâ€™s, the 55-times winner of this championship.

Kieranâ€™s were 0-4 to 0-3 in front after 20 minutes when North Dublinâ€™s impressive full forward Sean Currie latched on to a breaking ball some 30 metres from goal and the Na Fianna clubman crashed home a great goal.

By half time, with Currieâ€™s clubmate, midfielder MicheÃ¡l Murphy scoring some sublime points from frees, Â Dublin North led by an unflattering 1-7 to 0-7.

Enda O'Donnell Enda O'Donnell featured in Dublin North's victory today. Source: Presseye/INPHO

Kieranâ€™s had a good third quarter and a well-taken 38thÂ minute goal from Adrian Mullen edged them into a 1-9 to 1-8 lead and entering the final quarter they were in front 1-11 to 1-9.

But they put in a storming last quarter, regaining control of the game and three pointed Murphy frees supplemented by white flags from play by substitute Billy Ryan and Currie saw them through to their maiden victory.

Sadly itâ€™s the end of the line for this talented Dublin North side as group teams donâ€™t compete in the All-Ireland series.

St Kieranâ€™s go on to meet the losers of the Connacht final which will feature Presentation College Athenry and Gort Community School on Saturday, but will need to show serious improvement if they are to go much further.

Andrew Dunphy at full back and Kevin Burke, filling the centre back role, are others who deserve special mention in this historic Dublin North victory.

Scorers for Dublin North: MicheÃ¡l Murphy 0-7 (0-7f), Sean Currie 1-3, Cian Derwin 0-2, Billy Ryan, Conor Berrigan 0-1 each.

Scorers for St Kieranâ€™s: Eoin Cody 0-8 (0-7 f, 0-1 â€™65), Adrian Mullen 1-2, DaithÃ­ Barron 0-1.

Dublin North

1. Josh Rooney (Naomh BarrÃ³g)

2. Jack Fagan (Raheny)
3. Andrew Dunphy (St Brigidâ€™s)
4. Tommy Kinnane (Naomh MearnÃ³g)

5. David Phelan (St Oliver Plunkettâ€™s-Eoghan Ruadh)
6. Kevin Burke (Na Fianna)
7. Conor ScullyÂ (St Oliver Plunkettâ€™s-Eoghan Ruadh)

8. MicheÃ¡l Murphy (Na Fianna)
9. Sean Foran (Whitehall Colmcille)

10. Sean Clerkin (St Oliver Plunkettâ€™s-Eoghan Ruadh)
11. Lee GannonÂ (Whitehall Colmcille â€“ captain)
12. Sean Farrelly (Raheny)

13. Conor Berrigan (Erins Isle)
14. Sean Currie (Na Fianna)
15. Cian Derwin (Craobh ChiarÃ¡in)

Subs

27. Liam Dunne (Raheny) for Clerkin (half-time)
20. Enda Oâ€™Donnell (Whitehall Colmcille) for Scully (half-time)
10. Clerkin for Dunne (49)
23. Billy Ryan (Craobh ChiarÃ¡in) for Foran (54)

St Kieranâ€™s

1. Dean Mason (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

2. Tommy Ronan (Graigue-Ballycallan)
3. Conor Murphy (Bennetsbridge)
4. Mark Nolan (Dicksboro)

5. Diarmuid Phelan (Danesfort)
6. Jesse Roberts (Graigue-Ballycallan)
7. Luke Murphy (James Stephens)

8. Killian Egan (Graigue-Ballycallan)
9. Eoin Oâ€™Shea (Oâ€™Loughlin Gaels)

10. Ian Walsh (Dunnamaggin)
11. Jamie Young (Oâ€™Loughlin Gaels)
12. Adrian Mullen (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

13. Daithi Barron (Thomastown)
14. David Oâ€™Carroll (Lisdowney)
15. Eoin Cody (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

Subs

21. CiarÃ¡n Hogan (Graigue-Ballycallan) for Young (34)
17. Eoghan Moylan (Dicksboro) for Oâ€™Shea (41)
18. George Murphy (Rower-Inistioge) for Oâ€™Carroll (41)
19. David Blanchfield (Bennettsbridge) for Egan (58)
24. Jack Nolan (St Martinâ€™s) for Murphy (inj) (63)

Referee: David Hughes (Carlow)

Charlie Keegan
@The42GAA
sport@the42.ie

