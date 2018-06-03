20 years on from All-Ireland success, Offaly relegated to Joe McDonagh Cup

Dublin 2-24

Offaly 0-13

Kevin Oâ€™Brien reports from Parnell Park

ITâ€™S BEEN A slow and steady decline for Offaly since they last lifted the Liam MacCarthy Cup in 1998, and Dublinâ€™s 17-point victory today ensured the Faithful will be playing in the Joe McDonagh Cup next season.

Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Playing for a fourth week in succession, Kevin Martinâ€™s side looked devoid of energy and ideas as they slumped to a heavy Leinster SHC defeat to finish bottom of the provincial round-robin format.

A season that started with a thrilling league victory over Dublin in Croke Park, petered out in disappointingÂ fashion against the same opposition in Parnell Park.

Having lost all four of their games Offaly find themselves relegated from the Leinster SHC, just 20 years on from their last All-Ireland victory.

Last weekendâ€™s 24-point mauling by Wexford did little for the spirits of the squad and once Fergal Whitely netted Dublinâ€™s second goal shortly after half-time, Offalyâ€™s goose was cooked.

Dublin cantered home to victory with wing-backs Shane Barrett and Chris Crummey chipping in with 0-8 between them. Crummey also sent the ball in for both of Dublinâ€™s goals in a fine man-of-the-match display.

Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Dublinâ€™s trip to Salthill face Galway next weekend is now a dead-rubber as they are assured fourth place in the provincial table. Having lost to both Kilkenny and Wexford, Pat Gilroyâ€™s charges are unable to finish above either team with the head-to-head rule applying if two teams finish on level points.

With talisman Shane Dooley on the substitutes bench, Joe Bergin assumed the free-taking duties and had a nervy opening half, missing three scoreable placed balls.Â Offalyâ€™s starting forwards failed to register a single score from play and their 0-13 tally summed up their overall performance.

Both teams went with a largely conventional 15 on 15, although Offalyâ€™s wing-forwards dropped into midfield when they were without possession. It afforded space to Dublinâ€™s wing-back duo Barrett and Crummey, who were happy to fire over missiles from distance throughout.

Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Offaly were trailing by 0-8 to 0-5 heading into first-half stoppage-time but Pat Gilroyâ€™s menÂ pilloried in 1-2 before the break.

The goal arrived after just the second long delivery into full-forward Liam Rushe of the afternoon, which broke kindly for Ryan to stitch past Eoghan Cahill.

Another long Crummey delivery to Rushe broke for Whitely to fire home Dublinâ€™s second goal. The Dubs outscored their opponents by 1-8 to 0-2 in the third quarter to completely put the result beyond doubt.

Dooley was eventually introduced and clipped over a couple of frees, but Gilroyâ€™s side were long out of sight by that stage.

Scorers for Dublin:Â Paul Ryan 1-5 (0-4f), Fergal Whitely 1-1, Shane Barrett 0-4, Chris Crummey 0-4, Conal Keaney 0-2, Liam Rushe 0-2, Cian Boland 0-2, Jake Malone 0-2, Rian McBride 0-1,Â Fiontan McGibb 0-1.

Scorers for Offaly: Joe Bergin 0-4 (0-4f), Shane Dooley 0-2 (0-2f), Paddy Murphy 0-2, Dan Currams 0-2, James Gorman 0-1, Pat Camon 0-1, Kevin Dunne 0-1.

Dublin

1. Alan Nolan (St. Brigidâ€™s)

2. Paddy Smyth (Clontarf)

3. Cian Oâ€™Callaghan (Cuala)

4. Eoghan Oâ€™DonnellÂ (Whitehall Colmcille)

7. Chris Crummey (Lucan Sarsfields)

6. SeÃ¡n Moran (Cuala)

5. Shane Barrett (Na Fianna)

8. Rian McBride (St. Vincentâ€™s)

9. Jake Malone (Cuala)

10.Â FiontÃ¡n McGibb (Setanta)

11. Conal Keaney (Ballyboden St Endaâ€™s)

12. Danny Sutcliffe (St. Judeâ€™s)

13. Fergal Whitely (Kilmacud Crokes)

14. Liam Rushe (St. Patrickâ€™s Palmerstown)

15. Paul Ryan (Ballyboden St. Endaâ€™s)

Subs

23. Cian Boland (St Oliver Plunkettâ€™s Eoghan Ruadh) for Whitely (51)

22. Tomas Connolly (St Vincentâ€™s) for McBride (55)

24. David Treacy for Keaney (57)

21. Johnny McCaffrey for McGibb (62)

26. Paul Winters for Rushe (62)

Offaly

1. Eoghan Cahill (Birr)

2. Tom Spain (Brosna Gaels)

3. Ben Conneely (St Rynaghâ€™s)

4. David Oâ€™Toole Greene (Shamrocks)

23. Dermot Shortt (St Rynaghâ€™s)

6. Pat Camon (St Rynaghâ€™s)

7. David King (Coolderry)

8. Dan Currams (Kilcormac/Killoughey)

9. Damien Egan (Belmont)

12. Shane Kinsella (Kinnitty)

11. Colin Egan (Belmont)

10. Tommy Geraghty (Kilcormac/Killoughey)

13. Sean Ryan (Birr)

14. Conor Mahon (Kilcormac/Killoughey)

15. Joe Bergin (Seir Kieran)

Subs

20. Shane Dooley (Tullamore) for Ryan (41)

25. Ronan Hughes (St Rynaghâ€™s) for Egan (47)

26. Kevin Dunne (Seir Kieran) for Kinsella (47)

18. Paddy Murphy (Ballinamere) for Egan (47)

21. James GormanÂ (Kilcormac/Killoughey) for Bergin (57)

22. Peter GeraghtyÂ (Kilcormac/Killoughey) for Hughes (blood sub, 58 -59)

Referee: Tom Lyons