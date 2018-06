20 years on from All-Ireland success, Offaly relegated to Joe McDonagh Cup

Dublin 2-24

Offaly 0-13

Kevin O’Brien reports from Parnell Park

IT’S BEEN A slow and steady decline for Offaly since they last lifted the Liam MacCarthy Cup in 1998, and Dublin’s 17-point victory today ensured the Faithful will be playing in the Joe McDonagh Cup next season.

Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Playing for a fourth week in succession, Kevin Martin’s side looked devoid of energy and ideas as they slumped to a heavy Leinster SHC defeat to finish bottom of the provincial round-robin format.

A season that started with a thrilling league victory over Dublin in Croke Park, petered out in disappointing fashion against the same opposition in Parnell Park.

Having lost all four of their games Offaly find themselves relegated from the Leinster SHC, just 20 years on from their last All-Ireland victory.

Last weekend’s 24-point mauling by Wexford did little for the spirits of the squad and once Fergal Whitely netted Dublin’s second goal shortly after half-time, Offaly’s goose was cooked.

Dublin cantered home to victory with wing-backs Shane Barrett and Chris Crummey chipping in with 0-8 between them. Crummey also sent the ball in for both of Dublin’s goals in a fine man-of-the-match display.

Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Dublin’s trip to Salthill face Galway next weekend is now a dead-rubber as they are assured fourth place in the provincial table. Having lost to both Kilkenny and Wexford, Pat Gilroy’s charges are unable to finish above either team with the head-to-head rule applying if two teams finish on level points.

With talisman Shane Dooley on the substitutes bench, Joe Bergin assumed the free-taking duties and had a nervy opening half, missing three scoreable placed balls. Offaly’s starting forwards failed to register a single score from play and their 0-13 tally summed up their overall performance.

Both teams went with a largely conventional 15 on 15, although Offaly’s wing-forwards dropped into midfield when they were without possession. It afforded space to Dublin’s wing-back duo Barrett and Crummey, who were happy to fire over missiles from distance throughout.

Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Offaly were trailing by 0-8 to 0-5 heading into first-half stoppage-time but Pat Gilroy’s men pilloried in 1-2 before the break.

The goal arrived after just the second long delivery into full-forward Liam Rushe of the afternoon, which broke kindly for Ryan to stitch past Eoghan Cahill.

Another long Crummey delivery to Rushe broke for Whitely to fire home Dublin’s second goal. The Dubs outscored their opponents by 1-8 to 0-2 in the third quarter to completely put the result beyond doubt.

Dooley was eventually introduced and clipped over a couple of frees, but Gilroy’s side were long out of sight by that stage.

Scorers for Dublin: Paul Ryan 1-5 (0-4f), Fergal Whitely 1-1, Shane Barrett 0-4, Chris Crummey 0-4, Conal Keaney 0-2, Liam Rushe 0-2, Cian Boland 0-2, Jake Malone 0-2, Rian McBride 0-1, Fiontan McGibb 0-1.

Scorers for Offaly: Joe Bergin 0-4 (0-4f), Shane Dooley 0-2 (0-2f), Paddy Murphy 0-2, Dan Currams 0-2, James Gorman 0-1, Pat Camon 0-1, Kevin Dunne 0-1.

Dublin

1. Alan Nolan (St. Brigid’s)

2. Paddy Smyth (Clontarf)

3. Cian O’Callaghan (Cuala)

4. Eoghan O’Donnell (Whitehall Colmcille)

7. Chris Crummey (Lucan Sarsfields)

6. Seán Moran (Cuala)

5. Shane Barrett (Na Fianna)

8. Rian McBride (St. Vincent’s)

9. Jake Malone (Cuala)

10. Fiontán McGibb (Setanta)

11. Conal Keaney (Ballyboden St Enda’s)

12. Danny Sutcliffe (St. Jude’s)

13. Fergal Whitely (Kilmacud Crokes)

14. Liam Rushe (St. Patrick’s Palmerstown)

15. Paul Ryan (Ballyboden St. Enda’s)

Subs

23. Cian Boland (St Oliver Plunkett’s Eoghan Ruadh) for Whitely (51)

22. Tomas Connolly (St Vincent’s) for McBride (55)

24. David Treacy for Keaney (57)

21. Johnny McCaffrey for McGibb (62)

26. Paul Winters for Rushe (62)

Offaly

1. Eoghan Cahill (Birr)

2. Tom Spain (Brosna Gaels)

3. Ben Conneely (St Rynagh’s)

4. David O’Toole Greene (Shamrocks)

23. Dermot Shortt (St Rynagh’s)

6. Pat Camon (St Rynagh’s)

7. David King (Coolderry)

8. Dan Currams (Kilcormac/Killoughey)

9. Damien Egan (Belmont)

12. Shane Kinsella (Kinnitty)

11. Colin Egan (Belmont)

10. Tommy Geraghty (Kilcormac/Killoughey)

13. Sean Ryan (Birr)

14. Conor Mahon (Kilcormac/Killoughey)

15. Joe Bergin (Seir Kieran)

Subs

20. Shane Dooley (Tullamore) for Ryan (41)

25. Ronan Hughes (St Rynagh’s) for Egan (47)

26. Kevin Dunne (Seir Kieran) for Kinsella (47)

18. Paddy Murphy (Ballinamere) for Egan (47)

21. James Gorman (Kilcormac/Killoughey) for Bergin (57)

22. Peter Geraghty (Kilcormac/Killoughey) for Hughes (blood sub, 58 -59)

Referee: Tom Lyons