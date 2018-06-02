This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
John Kiely: 'I feel like issuing a photograph of the state of his rib cage after what was done'

The Limerick boss was not happy with the treatment of two first-half incidents.

By Fintan O'Toole Saturday 2 Jun 2018, 9:38 PM
18 minutes ago 2,892 Views 1 Comment
LIMERICK BOSS JOHN Kiely questioned the inconsistency by referee James Owens in dealing with two incidents involving his players Aaron Gillane and Richie English in tonight’s Munster hurling championship thriller against Cork.

Gillane was shown a red card in the 26th minute after an incident with Sean O’Donoghue, which saw the Cork defender receive a yellow card.

In first-half injury time, defender English was treated to by Limerick medics after an altercation with Cork’s Conor Lehane. Both players were spoken to by Owens afterwards but no cards were shown and Kiely could be seen speaking with the referee on the pitch after the team had made their way to the dressing rooms.

Richie English injured Limerick's RIchie English is attended to by medics. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Kiely revealed he had not seen the incident that resulted in Gillane’s dismissal but felt the brandishing of two different cards was ‘rather odd’.

“I didn’t see it yet so I don’t know. That’s genuine. I haven’t seen it back on tape yet. So I’ll wait. I don’t known whether there is any footage of it.

“Just seemed very strange situation for two players to get booked in the same situation and for one to get the red card and one to get the yellow. That seems rather odd.

James Owens red cads Aaron Gillane Aaron Gillane is dismissed by referee James Owens. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

“We had a situation at the other end of the field where our player Richie English and I can tell you, I feel like issuing a photograph of the state of his rib cage after what was done. It was worse than what happened at the other end of the field, I can assure you that.

“There was no card issued in that situation so it was inconsistent. I know that lads have a tough job refereeing the games. It is very difficult. There’s a lot happening, you’ve to get up and down the field but I just think what’s good for the goose is good for the gander.

“But listen at the end of the day we’re not looking for players to be sent-off on either side. We want all the players on the field for as long as possible. I just think the first situation could have been dealt with more common sense.”

Kiely was keen to pay tribute to the character of his team for claiming a draw after operating with 14 men for a large chunk of the game.

“It shouldn’t be the story of the day, that sending-off. The story of the day is the manner of our performance in the second half where we were down to 14 men and we still looked like we’d 15 men on the field. That’s the difference.

“Pride I suppose is the probably the most over-riding feeling that I have. Very proud of our players and the manner in which they saw out the whole game.

“(We) showed huge composure and saw out the game in a way I was very, very proud of because they just never panicked even though they fell behind a few times.”

The Limerick manager declined to comment on the enforced withdrawal of captain Declan Hannon early in the game as he departed in the 6th minute.

“I’ve no further comment on that. None. Sorry.”

'The ref just gave up keeping the score at one stage, that's no word of a lie' – Clare's football progress

'Missing one or two is a lot, but seven or eight, mother of God I couldn't believe it'

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

