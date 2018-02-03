Gavin makes no changes on opening weekend win as Dubs make trip to Tyrone

JIM GAVIN HAS selected a strong starting XV to take on Tyrone as Dublin prepare to make the trip to Healy Park for the first time in four years (Throw-in 7pm).

The All-Ireland champions got their Allianz National Football League campaign off to a winning start with a seven point victory against Kildare at Croke Park seven days ago.

Boss Gavin has picked the exact same team for Saturday evening’s visit to Omagh, aiming to come away with a win against a Tyrone side which fell short against Galway last weekend.

They face Mickey Harte’s side on the road for the first time since 2014, a game which saw a 1-15 to 3-10 win for Dublin, setting the tone for a 10th successful league title campaign.

Jonny Cooper was a late switch in last Saturday’s 2-17 to 2-10 win against the Lilywhites. The Na Fianna defender retains his place at half-back ahead of Eric Lowndes this evening.

Here is our Senior Footballers' starting XV for their #AllianzLeagues clash with @TyroneGAALive this evening #UpTheDubs pic.twitter.com/VmdsLJ8dj9 — Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) February 3, 2018

Dublin:

1. Stephen Cluxton (Parnells)

2. David Byrne (Naomhh Olaf)

3. Michael Fitzsimons (Cuala)

4. Darren Daly (Fingal Ravens)

5. Jonny Cooper (Na Fianna)

6. James McCarthy (Ballymun Kickhams)

7. John Small (Ballymun Kickhams)

8. Brian Fenton (Raheny)

9. Michael Darragh Macauley (Ballyboden St Enda’s)

10. Brian Howard (Raheny)

11. Ciarán Kilkenny (Castleknock)

12. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge St)

13. Colm Basquel (Ballyboden St Enda’s)

14. Dean Rock (Ballymun Kickhams)

15. Bernard Brogan (St Oliver Plunkett’s/Eoghan Ruadh)

