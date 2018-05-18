  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Star forward Keaney ruled out as Dublin make one change for trip to Wexford

Dublin are looking to bounce back from their defeat to Kilkenny when they take on Wexford this Sunday.

By Sinead Farrell Friday 18 May 2018, 3:56 PM
1 hour ago 1,498 Views 2 Comments
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

PAT GILROY HAS made just one change for Dublin’s Leinster SHC Round 2 tie against Wexford, with veteran forward Conal Keaney ruled out through injury.

Keaney was superb in Dublin’s agonising defeat to Kilkenny last Sunday, but he was taken off in the last 10 minutes of normal time with what looked like a worrying shoulder issue.

The Ballyboden man, who scored 0-4 before he was substituted, has been replaced by Fiontánn Mac Gib in the Dublin attack for the trip to Innovate Wexford Park on Sunday [Throw-in, 3pm].

It was reported earlier this week that David Treacy was expected to be passed fit for Sunday’s game, but he has not been named in the starting team. He was absent for the Kilkenny clash through injury.

Elsewhere, Eoghan O’Donnell has switched to midfield, while Shane Barrett takes his place in the half-back line. O’Donnell will be partnered by Rian McBride as Jake Malone moves into the half-forward position.

Paul Ryan retains his spot in corner forward after pocketing 1-6 (0-5f) at Parnell Park last weekend, and will be joined by Fergal Whitely, Jake Malone and Liam Rushe in a promising Dublin attack.

Dublin

1. Alan Nolan (St Brigid’s)

2. Paddy Smith (Clontarf)
3. Cian O’Callaghan (Cuala)
4. Bill O’Carroll (Kilmacud Crokes)

5. Shane Barrett (Na Fianna)
6. Seán Moran (Cuala)
7. Chris Crummey (Lucan Sarsfields)

8. Rian McBride (St Vincent’s)
9. Eoghan O’Donnell (Whitehall Colmcille)

10. Jake Malone (Cuala)
11. Fiontán McGibb (Setanta)
12. Danny Sutcliffe (St Jude’s)

13. Fergal Whitely (Kilmacud Crokes)
14. Liam Rushe (St Patrick’s Palmerstown)
15. Paul Ryan (Ballyboden St Enda’s)

'People are saying, 'this is five years on, you were 21, you're 26 now, where are you?"

Westmeath dealt massive blow as key defender set to head to America for the summer

Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

