Star forward Keaney ruled out as Dublin make one change for trip to Wexford

PAT GILROY HAS made just one change for Dublin’s Leinster SHC Round 2 tie against Wexford, with veteran forward Conal Keaney ruled out through injury.

Keaney was superb in Dublin’s agonising defeat to Kilkenny last Sunday, but he was taken off in the last 10 minutes of normal time with what looked like a worrying shoulder issue.

The Ballyboden man, who scored 0-4 before he was substituted, has been replaced by Fiontánn Mac Gib in the Dublin attack for the trip to Innovate Wexford Park on Sunday [Throw-in, 3pm].

It was reported earlier this week that David Treacy was expected to be passed fit for Sunday’s game, but he has not been named in the starting team. He was absent for the Kilkenny clash through injury.

Elsewhere, Eoghan O’Donnell has switched to midfield, while Shane Barrett takes his place in the half-back line. O’Donnell will be partnered by Rian McBride as Jake Malone moves into the half-forward position.

Paul Ryan retains his spot in corner forward after pocketing 1-6 (0-5f) at Parnell Park last weekend, and will be joined by Fergal Whitely, Jake Malone and Liam Rushe in a promising Dublin attack.

Here is our Senior Hurlers' starting team for their clash with @OfficialWexGAA on Sunday! Make sure you get down & support the lads 💪#UpTheDubs pic.twitter.com/zehO0veptd — Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) May 18, 2018

Dublin

1. Alan Nolan (St Brigid’s)

2. Paddy Smith (Clontarf)

3. Cian O’Callaghan (Cuala)

4. Bill O’Carroll (Kilmacud Crokes)

5. Shane Barrett (Na Fianna)

6. Seán Moran (Cuala)

7. Chris Crummey (Lucan Sarsfields)

8. Rian McBride (St Vincent’s)

9. Eoghan O’Donnell (Whitehall Colmcille)

10. Jake Malone (Cuala)

11. Fiontán McGibb (Setanta)

12. Danny Sutcliffe (St Jude’s)

13. Fergal Whitely (Kilmacud Crokes)

14. Liam Rushe (St Patrick’s Palmerstown)

15. Paul Ryan (Ballyboden St Enda’s)

