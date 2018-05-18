  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 16 °C Friday 18 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'People are saying, 'this is five years on, you were 21, you're 26 now, where are you?''

Anthony Daly says it’s “incredulous” that Clare haven’t appeared in Croke Park in almost five years.

By Kevin O'Brien Friday 18 May 2018, 12:44 PM
1 hour ago 3,290 Views 5 Comments
http://the42.ie/4020533

ANTHONY DALY SHAKES his head when he’s asked about Clare’s five-year absence from Croke Park.

The Banner’s last trip to the venue was on their 2013 All-Ireland final replay success, a record Daly calls “incredulous.”

Tony Kelly, Aaron Cunningham and John Conlon celebrate with the Liam McCarthy Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

After they lifted the Liam MacCarthy Cup, Davy Fitzgerald’s side were expected to dominate the hurling landscape, but things have quickly changed.

Clare are rated by the bookies as the 6/1 rank outsiders to lift the honours in Munster this summer and have been leapfrogged by Limerick and Cork in the provincial pecking order in the last 12 months.

“You’re watching the replay in ’13 and all the bunting going up over Drumcondra on a Saturday night, a glorious Saturday night, and to think we wouldn’t be in the stadium – wouldn’t be in the stadium – to this day?” said Daly at the launch of RTÉ’s championship coverage.

“That would have been incredulous for us. To see the U21s winning (the All-Ireland) a week or two later handy… Like, tell a Clare person that night, ‘you won’t be there until 2018.’

“That’s the bit I think that’s irking the Clare man on the street, why can’t we get back there? I didn’t win a thing over them (as manager from 2004 to 2006) but every year we were in Croke Park. We made the semi-finals two years and a quarter-final.

“We were lucky to get the quarter-final in Croke Park (in 2004) but we still drew with Kilkenny there that year. It’s not easy but certainly, we should not have been five years out of Croke Park with the players that are there.

Anthony Daly with Fergal Lynch Anthony Daly with Fergal Lynch in 2006 Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

“To say that Tony Kelly wouldn’t play in Croke Park (with Clare) again, Colm Galvin, Conor McGrath, these guys, David McInerney? They’re too good not to be in the great cauldron and Clare people are dying to get back there.”

Clare begin their Munster SHC campaign with a visit to Leeside where they’ll take on reigning provincial champions Cork.

A young core of talented Rebels emerged last season, with U21 stars Mark Coleman, Darragh Fitzgibbon, Shane Kingston and Luke Meade enjoying impressive campaigns with the seniors.

It’s not so long ago Clare won three All-Ireland U21s on the trot, but now that group are reaching the prime of their careers.

“People would look at winning three (All-Ireland) U21s with the boys more than (the senior win in) 2013. I think the book has been closed on 2013. It’s just people are saying, ‘this is five years on, you were 21, you’re 26 (now), where are you?’

“Even Bobby Duggan, my own (Clarecastle) clubmate, heading off for Chicago for three months. For some reason he just hasn’t clicked into senior and I still would think he should be at that level.

“I see with the club, when we needed him he was magnificent. Some managers fancy some players, we all had that experience both as players and managers, that a certain time comes that you’re not in favour with a certain manager and that can happen.”

Daly’s frustration is understandable, even more so when you consider that even Colm Collins’s footballers have featured in the Dublin venue on a couple of occasions. But he stresses the character of the current squad cannot be questioned.

“How can you say (that) to a guy that finished his career with two Munster minors, three Munster U21s, three All-Ireland U21s, an All-Ireland medal, a league medal, but they haven’t won a Munster.

Tempers flare in the first half Tempers fray during the league clash between Clare and Limerick this year Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

“We won three Munsters and that would be an irk on us as well, not to win a Munster. As good and all as they were, they couldn’t back it up from 2013 to win a Munster even and get into the semi-final, even if you lose it.”

Ahead of Sunday’s opener against Cork in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, the former Dublin manager says it’s Clare’s home games that will determine their season.

“The first game is huge obviously, but we have to win the two home games, Limerick and Waterford in Ennis. If you go back, traditionally Cork and Tipp would be the big guns and we’d probably be bottom of that, maybe Waterford and ourselves.

“Limerick would be ahead of us, probably, in Munster traditionally, but the three would be seen as equal over the last 20 years maybe. Win the two home games and that gives us a massive chance of being at least third.

“And if we can pick up something away from home in Cork, even one draw away in Thurles, there’s a great chance of being in a Munster final. And then you’re on the road.”

‘I’d hate to hear that now’ – theory that Tipp forward duo cannot play alongside each other is a myth

Poll: Who do you think will win this year’s Munster senior hurling championship?

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Best and Henderson ruled out of Champions Cup play-off as potential debutant makes Ulster bench
Best and Henderson ruled out of Champions Cup play-off as potential debutant makes Ulster bench
Analysis: How Leinster dug out the win in a compelling final five minutes
'When I first saw him, he was a string bean. He was tall, he was talented'
FOOTBALL
Man United sweating on Lukaku's fitness ahead of FA Cup final showdown with Chelsea
Man United sweating on Lukaku's fitness ahead of FA Cup final showdown with Chelsea
'Not going to lie, I'm gutted...This is hard to take' - Joe Hart on World Cup rejection
Kluivert preparing for Ajax exit after contract feud
HURLING
'People are saying, 'this is five years on, you were 21, you're 26 now, where are you?''
'People are saying, 'this is five years on, you were 21, you're 26 now, where are you?''
'I'd hate to hear that now' - theory that Tipp forward duo cannot play alongside each other is a myth
Poll: Who do you think will win this year's Munster senior hurling championship?
LEINSTER
Leinster ring the changes but still name strong side for Munster semi-final
Leinster ring the changes but still name strong side for Munster semi-final
Fardy keen to remain at Leinster beyond initial two-year stay
Grand Slam winner Larmour handed first Leinster senior contract
MUNSTER
'If one person reads this and feels it helps them, thatâd be brilliant'
'If one person reads this and feels it helps them, that’d be brilliant'
Twice-capped Springbok back-row forward to join Munster next season
Conan: European success will be 'tarnished' if Leinster don't complete historic double

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie