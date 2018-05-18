Poll: Who do you think will win this year's Munster senior hurling championship?

IT’S THE START of the Munster senior hurling championship but not as we know it.

Kevin Moran, Declan Hannon, Seamus Harnedy, Pat O'Connor and Niall O'Meara at the recent Munster championship launch. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

The provincial system in Leinster began with the new round-robin format last weekend and now Munster follows suit with the first set of games taking place this afternoon at the Gaelic Grounds and in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

It’s a difficult championship to forecast the winners of.

Between them, Cork and Tipperary have carved up the last four titles but it’s only five years since Clare were All-Ireland kingpins, Limerick were Munster champions and Waterford were pipped on the final day of the hurling season in Croke Park last September.

Cork hurling boss John Meyler. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Waterford’s last Munster crown arrived in 2010 while Clare are the county in the province enduring the longest drought with no senior hurling title since 1998.

The five rounds of this year’s games will be run off between now and 17 June with the final on 1 July.

But who do you think will be lifting the silverware this year? Let us know.

Tipperary hurling manager Michael Ryan. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

