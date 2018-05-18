  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Friday 18 May, 2018
Poll: Who do you think will win this year's Munster senior hurling championship?

The provincial action starts today in the Gaelic Grounds and Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

By Fintan O'Toole Friday 18 May 2018, 6:30 AM
41 minutes ago 844 Views No Comments
IT’S THE START of the Munster senior hurling championship but not as we know it.

Waterford's Kevin Moran, Limerick's Declan Hannon, Cork's Seamus Harnedy, Clare's Pat O'Connor and Niall O'Meara of Tipperary Kevin Moran, Declan Hannon, Seamus Harnedy, Pat O'Connor and Niall O'Meara at the recent Munster championship launch. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

The provincial system in Leinster began with the new round-robin format last weekend and now Munster follows suit with the first set of games taking place this afternoon at the Gaelic Grounds and in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

It’s a difficult championship to forecast the winners of.

Between them, Cork and Tipperary have carved up the last four titles but it’s only five years since Clare were All-Ireland kingpins, Limerick were Munster champions and Waterford were pipped on the final day of the hurling season in Croke Park last September.

John Meyler Cork hurling boss John Meyler. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Waterford’s last Munster crown arrived in 2010 while Clare are the county in the province enduring the longest drought with no senior hurling title since 1998.

The five rounds of this year’s games will be run off between now and 17 June with the final on 1 July.

But who do you think will be lifting the silverware this year? Let us know.

Michael Ryan Tipperary hurling manager Michael Ryan. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO


Poll Results:







Looking to Jordan Spieth for mental preparation and finding solace in All-Ireland club success

Regrets over Waterford loss, stepping away as Cork selector and Rebels progress in 2017

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

