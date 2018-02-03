14-man Dublin come from behind to see off Tyrone and maintain strong league start

Dublin 2-13

Tyrone 1-11

Declan Bogue reports from Omagh

DUBLIN CONTINUE TO steamroll teams with their execution of the game’s basic skills and their ruthlessness in front of goal, as demonstrated in Healy Park tonight when home side Tyrone felt they could go toe to toe in a slug out, and left nursing some deep hurts.

A disastrous second half, when Tyrone failed to take advantage of a numerical advantage, is shown up by seven wides in that period, to go with the five they had compiled in the first half.

Meanwhile, Dublin did not send a single shot wide in the second half, and only two in the first. They are operating off a set of standards that no other team have right now. It’s nothing to do with funding, and everything to do with the brilliance of a panel of players.

Tyrone were even primed with a great start, Cathal McShane’s 1-1 in the first five minutes setting them up for the game. But after that Tyrone’s wounds were self-inflicted.

Dublin’s first goal came midway through the first half when they improvised and Brian Fenton sent a searching high ball in from a free and Ciaran Kilkenny – who played closer to goal than we ever saw before – held off Aidan McCrory, knocked it down and stabbed home the loose ball past Niall Morgan.

The second goal came with a little over-indulgence of Tyrone in the defence, substitute Colm Basquel setting up fellow replacement Eoghan O’Gara for a simple tap-in.

Dublin's Eoghan O'Gara hit the net tonight in Healy Park. Source: Philip Magowan/INPHO

Utterly unselfish and committed to the process. Sounds boring in print, looks amazing in the flesh.

Tyrone were ahead 1-7 to 1-5 at the break but even despite Niall Scully being dismissed after a second yellow card on the 48th minute, Dublin powered on to run out five-point victors.

Scorers for Dublin: Ciaran Kilkenny 1-2, Dean Rock 0-4 (0-4f), Eoghan O’Gara 1-0, Colm Basquel 0-3 (0-1f), Kevin McManamon 0-2, James McCarthy, Brian Fenton 0-1 each.

Scorers for Tyrone: Lee Brennan 0-6 (0-3f), Cathal McShane 1-1, Conor McAliskey 0-2, Niall Sludden, Peter Harte 0-1 each.

Dublin

1. Stephen Cluxton (Parnells)

21. Philly McMahon (Ballymun Kickhams)

3. Michael Fitzsimons (Cuala)

4. Darren Daly (Fingal Ravens)

5. Johnny Cooper (Na Fianna)

6. James McCarthy (Ballymun Kickhams)

7. John Small (Ballymun Kickhams)

8. Brian Fenton (Raheny)

9. Michael Darragh Macauley (Ballyboden St Enda’s)

10. Brian Howard (Raheny)

11. Ciaran Kilkenny (Castleknock)

12. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street)

20. Paul Mannion (Kilmacud Crokes)

14. Dean Rock (Ballymun Kickhams)

22. Kevin McManamon (St Judes)

Subs

2. David Byrne (Naomh Olaf) for Small (49)

17 Paddy Andrews (St Brigid’s) for McManamon (51)

13. Colm Basquel (Ballyboden) for Mannion (61)

24. Eoghan O’Gara (Templeogue Synge Street) for Rock (65)

18. Shane Carthy (Naomh Mearnóg) for McCarthy (68)

19. Eric Lowndes (St Peregrine’s) for Fenton (69)

Tyrone

1. Niall Morgan (Edendork)

2. Ciaran McLaughlin (Omagh)

3. Cathal McCarron (Dromore)

4. Hugh Pat McGeary (Pomeroy)

5. Tiernan McCann (Killyclogher)

6. Padraig Hampsey (Coalisland)

7. Peter Harte (Errigal Ciaran)

8. Matthew Donnelly (Trillick)

9. Declan McClure (Clonoe)

10. Richard Donnelly (Trillick)

11. Niall Sludden (Dromore)

21. Aidan McCrory (Errigal Ciaran)

13. Lee Brennan (Trillick)

14. Cathal McShane (Owen Roes)

15. Connor McAliskey (Clonoe)

Subs

22. Michael McKernan (Coalisland) for HP McGeary (22)

24. Ronan McNamee (Aghyaran) for McCrory (half-time)

20. Conall McCann (Killyclogher) for McClure (48)

23. Ronan McNabb (Dromore) for McLaughlin (56)

19. Frank Burns (Pomeroy) for R Donnelly (56)

17. Mark Bradley (Killyclogher) for T McCann (62)

Referee: Maurice Deegan (Laois)

