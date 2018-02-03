  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 3 °C Saturday 3 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

14-man Dublin come from behind to see off Tyrone and maintain strong league start

Ciaran Kilkenny and Eoghan O’Gara hit the net for the winners.

By Declan Bogue Saturday 3 Feb 2018, 9:20 PM
1 hour ago 11,190 Views 27 Comments
http://the42.ie/3832790
Brian Fenton helped Dublin triumph tonight.
Image: Philip Magowan/INPHO
Brian Fenton helped Dublin triumph tonight.
Brian Fenton helped Dublin triumph tonight.
Image: Philip Magowan/INPHO

Dublin 2-13
Tyrone 1-11

Declan Bogue reports from Omagh

DUBLIN CONTINUE TO steamroll teams with their execution of the game’s basic skills and their ruthlessness in front of goal, as demonstrated in Healy Park tonight when home side Tyrone felt they could go toe to toe in a slug out, and left nursing some deep hurts.

A disastrous second half, when Tyrone failed to take advantage of a numerical advantage, is shown up by seven wides in that period, to go with the five they had compiled in the first half.

Meanwhile, Dublin did not send a single shot wide in the second half, and only two in the first. They are operating off a set of standards that no other team have right now. It’s nothing to do with funding, and everything to do with the brilliance of a panel of players.

Tyrone were even primed with a great start, Cathal McShane’s 1-1 in the first five minutes setting them up for the game. But after that Tyrone’s wounds were self-inflicted.

Dublin’s first goal came midway through the first half when they improvised and Brian Fenton sent a searching high ball in from a free and Ciaran Kilkenny – who played closer to goal than we ever saw before – held off Aidan McCrory, knocked it down and stabbed home the loose ball past Niall Morgan.

The second goal came with a little over-indulgence of Tyrone in the defence, substitute Colm Basquel setting up fellow replacement Eoghan O’Gara for a simple tap-in.

Eoghan O'Gara scores a goal Dublin's Eoghan O'Gara hit the net tonight in Healy Park. Source: Philip Magowan/INPHO

Utterly unselfish and committed to the process. Sounds boring in print, looks amazing in the flesh.

Tyrone were ahead 1-7 to 1-5 at the break but even despite Niall Scully being dismissed after a second yellow card on the 48th minute, Dublin powered on to run out five-point victors.

Scorers for Dublin: Ciaran Kilkenny 1-2, Dean Rock 0-4 (0-4f), Eoghan O’Gara 1-0, Colm Basquel 0-3 (0-1f), Kevin McManamon 0-2, James McCarthy, Brian Fenton 0-1 each.

Scorers for Tyrone: Lee Brennan 0-6 (0-3f), Cathal McShane 1-1, Conor McAliskey 0-2, Niall Sludden, Peter Harte 0-1 each.

Dublin

1. Stephen Cluxton (Parnells)

21. Philly McMahon (Ballymun Kickhams)
3. Michael Fitzsimons (Cuala)
4. Darren Daly (Fingal Ravens)

5. Johnny Cooper (Na Fianna)
6. James McCarthy (Ballymun Kickhams)
7. John Small (Ballymun Kickhams)

8. Brian Fenton (Raheny)
9. Michael Darragh Macauley (Ballyboden St Enda’s)

10. Brian Howard (Raheny)
11. Ciaran Kilkenny (Castleknock)
12. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street)

20. Paul Mannion (Kilmacud Crokes)
14. Dean Rock (Ballymun Kickhams)
22. Kevin McManamon (St Judes)

Subs

2. David Byrne (Naomh Olaf) for Small (49)
17 Paddy Andrews (St Brigid’s) for McManamon (51)
13. Colm Basquel (Ballyboden) for Mannion (61)
24. Eoghan O’Gara (Templeogue Synge Street) for Rock (65)
18. Shane Carthy (Naomh Mearnóg) for McCarthy (68)
19. Eric Lowndes (St Peregrine’s) for Fenton (69)

Tyrone

1. Niall Morgan (Edendork)

2. Ciaran McLaughlin (Omagh)
3. Cathal McCarron (Dromore)
4. Hugh Pat McGeary (Pomeroy)

5. Tiernan McCann (Killyclogher)
6. Padraig Hampsey (Coalisland)
7. Peter Harte (Errigal Ciaran)

8. Matthew Donnelly (Trillick)
9. Declan McClure (Clonoe)

10. Richard Donnelly (Trillick)
11. Niall Sludden (Dromore)
21. Aidan McCrory (Errigal Ciaran)

13. Lee Brennan (Trillick)
14. Cathal McShane (Owen Roes)
15. Connor McAliskey (Clonoe)

Subs

22. Michael McKernan (Coalisland) for HP McGeary (22)
24. Ronan McNamee (Aghyaran) for McCrory (half-time)
20. Conall McCann (Killyclogher) for McClure (48)
23. Ronan McNabb (Dromore) for McLaughlin (56)
19. Frank Burns (Pomeroy) for R Donnelly (56)
17. Mark Bradley (Killyclogher) for T McCann (62)

Referee: Maurice Deegan (Laois)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

0-5 for Sean Cavanagh on Croke Park return as Moy lift All-Ireland intermediate title

Knocknagree become first Cork side since 2008 to lift All-Ireland junior football crown

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Declan Bogue
@DeclanBogue
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (27)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
New boys sparkle and Aaron Ramsey hits three as Arsenal thump Everton
New boys sparkle and Aaron Ramsey hits three as Arsenal thump Everton
Saints battle back in five-goal thriller with Baggies and the rest of today's Premier League action
Sanchez bags first goal in United colours as Mourinho's side ease past Huddersfield
FRANCE
Sexton: 'I just wanted one more chance'
Sexton: 'I just wanted one more chance'
Watch: Relive Johnny Sexton's stunning drop-goal in Paris all over again
Sexton's moment, immense James Ryan and work-ons for Ireland
FOOTBALL
Burnley earn a point as Gudmundsson proves Pep right at Turf Moor
Burnley earn a point as Gudmundsson proves Pep right at Turf Moor
Mahrez told to 'clear his head' after being omitted from Foxes squad
French referee slapped with three-month ban after kicking player and sending him off
IRELAND
'It's pretty hard to explain how you feel when you think the game has got away'
'It's pretty hard to explain how you feel when you think the game has got away'
Rory Best says he was advised to attend trial of Ulster teammates
'He was the One Direction of his day': These musicians want to resurrect the almost-forgotten Thomas Moore
SIX NATIONS
Van der Flier to miss Italy clash as Schmidt hails Ireland's bench impact
Van der Flier to miss Italy clash as Schmidt hails Ireland's bench impact
Player ratings: How Ireland fared in a late, late victory at the Stade de France
'Johnny f*****g Sexton' - The reaction to Ireland's last-gasp win over France

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie