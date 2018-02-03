  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 3 °C Saturday 3 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

0-5 for Sean Cavanagh on Croke Park return as Moy lift All-Ireland intermediate title

Moy became the first Tyrone champions at this grade since 2013.

By Kevin O'Brien Saturday 3 Feb 2018, 5:17 PM
5 hours ago 10,337 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/3832187

Moy Tír Na nÓg 1-10

Michael Glaveys 0-7

Kevin O’Brien reports from Croke Park

SEAN CAVANAGH MADE a victorious return to Croke Park as Moy Tír Na nÓg became the first Tyrone side since Cookstown Fr. Rocks in 2013 to lift the All-Ireland intermediate club football title.

Sean Cavanagh scores a free Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

Cavanagh won a hat-trick of All-Ireland titles with Tyrone during a stellar career and slotted over five frees during Moy’s club success this afternoon. It’s likely to be his final game at the historic venue.

His younger brother Colm stamped his class all over this encounter with a man-of-the-match display at midfield, while Harry Loughran and Ryan Coleman also impressed for the winners.

This victory in front of 6,756 supporters was built on an extremely solid defensive unit, but Michael Glaveys full-forward Andrew Glennon gave an exhibition of long-range shooting and finished with six points, including two from play.

For a club that has produced four footballers with 11 All-Stars between them – Plunkett Donaghy, Philip Jordan, Colm Cavanagh and Sean Cavanagh – success hasn’t been a regular visitor to Moy prior to this campaign.

Conor Hussey and Colm Cavanagh Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

They were a senior club in Tyrone for much of the last two decades but fell to the intermediate grade in 2015. Months after Sean Cavanagh retired from inter-county duty, Moy produced a series of gutsy victories win their first adult title since 1982. Ulster and All-Ireland titles have followed to cap off a special season for the club.

Michael Glaveys, the club of the late Roscommon legend Dermot Earley, are based in the rural north-west of the county. They were relegated to junior ranks in the county in 2009, but achieved promotion back to intermediate in 2014. They’ll be a senior club in Roscommon later this year, which will do little to soften the blow of losing today’s decider.

Moy went with the tactics that have served when well on their run to the final. Similar to his role with Tyrone, Colm Cavanagh dropped from midfield to his full-back line when Moy were defending, while Niall Conlon played as a full-time sweeper.

The Roscommon side needed to avoid going behind early on, but within 30 seconds Moy had the ball in the net. Tom Loughran found his namesake Harry with a long ball inside and the latter made no mistake from close range.

Andrew Glennon kicked a superb point for Glaveys in the 11th minute, but they didn’t score for the remainder of the half. A fine Eunan Deeney 45 and a pair of frees from Cavanagh left the Ulster champions seven ahead at the interval.

Neil Morris and Ryan Coleman Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

The floodlights turned on for the second half, Glennon curled over five fine frees for the Roscommon club to bring them to within four points by the 58th minute. Glaveys had earlier lost Caoileann Fitzmaurice to a red card midway through the half for an off the ball incident.

Moy played on the counter attack late on as Glaveys chased a goal, with Sean Cavanagh (free) and Duffy on the scoresheet. Glaveys had a late goal chance cleared off the line by Moy full-back Tomas McNicholl, and the final whistle sounded soon after to crown the Tyrone men champions.

Scorers for Moy Tír Na nÓg: Sean Cavanagh 0-5 (0-5f), Ryan Coleman 0-2, Harry Loughran 1-0, Eunan Deeney 0-1 (0-1 45), Harry Loughran 0-1, Conall Duffy 0-1.

Scorers for Michael Glaveys: Andrew Glennon 0-6 (0-4f), Stephen Comer 0-1.

Moy Tír Na nÓg

1. Nathan Brady

4. Thomas Conlon
3. Tomas McNicholl
2. Patrick Mackle

6. Niall Conlon

17. Adam Currie
5. Mark Gribbin
7. Eunan Deeney

8. Colm Cavanagh
10. Declan Conroy

20. Emmett Rafferty
9. Tom Loughran
13. Ryan Coleman

14. Sean Cavanagh
11. Harry Loughran

Subs

15. Conall Duffy for Conroy (52)
18. Aaron Donaghy for Rafferty (59)
21. Karol McQuade for Coleman (61)
28. Diarmuid McKeown for Currie (63)
29. Kris Kavanagh for Deeney (63)
23. Ryan O’Neill for Conlon (65)

Michael Glaveys

1. Darren O’Malley

4. Liam Cregg
3. Shane O’Malley
10. Tom Murphy

7. David Frayne
5. Gary Patterson
2. Neil Morris

9. John Finan
8. Caoileann Fitzmaurice

6. Conor Hussey
11. Stephen Comer
12. Dylan Ruane

13. Ryan Coleman
14. Andrew Glennon
15. Conall Duffy

Subs

20. Tiernan Murphy for Heneghan (20)
19. James Brennan for Ruane (ht)
18. Sean Markham for Cregg (64)

Referee: Brendan Cawley (Kildare)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Beaten 2017 finalists Tralee CBS dig deep to see off Coláiste Choilm in tight Munster semi

Knocknagree become first Cork side since 2008 to lift All-Ireland junior football crown

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
New boys sparkle and Aaron Ramsey hits three as Arsenal thump Everton
New boys sparkle and Aaron Ramsey hits three as Arsenal thump Everton
Saints battle back in five-goal thriller with Baggies and the rest of today's Premier League action
Sanchez bags first goal in United colours as Mourinho's side ease past Huddersfield
FRANCE
Sexton: 'I just wanted one more chance'
Sexton: 'I just wanted one more chance'
Watch: Relive Johnny Sexton's stunning drop-goal in Paris all over again
Sexton's moment, immense James Ryan and work-ons for Ireland
FOOTBALL
Burnley earn a point as Gudmundsson proves Pep right at Turf Moor
Burnley earn a point as Gudmundsson proves Pep right at Turf Moor
Mahrez told to 'clear his head' after being omitted from Foxes squad
French referee slapped with three-month ban after kicking player and sending him off
IRELAND
'It's pretty hard to explain how you feel when you think the game has got away'
'It's pretty hard to explain how you feel when you think the game has got away'
Rory Best says he was advised to attend trial of Ulster teammates
'He was the One Direction of his day': These musicians want to resurrect the almost-forgotten Thomas Moore
SIX NATIONS
Van der Flier to miss Italy clash as Schmidt hails Ireland's bench impact
Van der Flier to miss Italy clash as Schmidt hails Ireland's bench impact
Player ratings: How Ireland fared in a late, late victory at the Stade de France
'Johnny f*****g Sexton' - The reaction to Ireland's last-gasp win over France

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie