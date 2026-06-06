A strange week at Leinster raises questions about how next season might look

LEINSTER ARE PLAYING knock-out rugby this evening, but the province’s URC semi-final date with the Stormers [KO 5.30pm, TG4/Premier Sports] will not be the main event in Dublin.

At the time of writing, tickets for the evening kick-off at Aviva Stadium were floating around the 12,000 mark. Half an hour after Leinster kick-off in D4, across the city Dublin take on Galway in the Leinster hurling final at Croke Park, where are a crowd of over 40,000 are expected.

There are a number of contributing factors to Leinster’s lower crowds, with Aviva fatigue a clear problem. The province can’t get back into the redeveloped RDS quick enough.

But there’s also an element of fans speaking with their feet. After another Champions Cup disappointment, their URC title defence simply isn’t as big a draw and plenty of supporters are frustrated.

And yet, this slide in interest comes at a time when Leinster have perhaps never been as interesting.

Whatever happens on the pitch today, lately the real juice has been found in the media room, with Leo Cullen and senior coach Jacques Nienaber this week providing more talking points than any 23 lads in blue jerseys could muster over 80 minutes.

Frankly, there’s never been a week like it at Leinster.

Some of Cullen’s recent interactions with the media have been puzzling. Post Toulon, he claimed the media ‘love to put the boot’ into his team, a statement which, we understand, does not match the general feeling within the squad. He questioned why the media hadn’t reported on a potential penalty and penalty try which were not awarded in last year’s semi-final loss to Northampton Saints. The Irish Times subsequently detailed how those incidents were indeed covered in their own pages, as well as on The 42, in The Irish Independent and The Irish Examiner.

He struck the wrong tone with some supporters by speaking of the ‘great occasion’ following the comprehensive Champions Cup final loss to Bordeaux, a message he later appeared to regret.

Advertisement

Cullen has come under scrutinty for some of his recent comments. Nick Elliott / INPHO Nick Elliott / INPHO / INPHO

His media dealings around the URC quarter-final defeat of the Lions took things up a notch. Following a passionate defence of why he remains the right man for the job, Cullen engaged in a long, awkward exchange with a radio reporter following a completely fair question around the pressure and commentary across the week following Bilbao. Strangely, he also asked reporters to focus more on the positive support his team receives.

Cullen has actually made plenty of good, thoughtful points since Bilbao, but they’ve been drowned out by the more out of character remarks.

What followed on Monday was even more remarkable. Nienaber’s press conference contained plenty of insight, with the South African shedding a little more light around his exact role and going into detail on what went wrong for Leinster in Bilbao.

However, all of that was overshadowed by his comments casting doubt over his future at Leinster and what he feels has been unfair commentary by some media. Cullen had been speaking like a man feeling the heat, and now Nienaber sounded like a coach frustrated with his lot.

It all leaves things looking a little muddled at Leinster, and while a successful URC title defence would be a fine achievement, it won’t smooth over the cracks.

Cullen has since labelled Nienaber a ‘genius’ and confirmed he expects the South African to continue into next season.

But even if Leinster do get past the Stormers and topple either Glasgow or the Bulls in the 20 June final, they will surely have to make some serious adjustments for 2026/27.

Cullen has already discussed how the club might need to reframe their desperation to win the Champions Cup again. The tactical approach will also be looked at, and training plans may need to be examined to match up with the speed with which teams like Bordeaux play the game.

And maybe Nienaber’s remit needs a refresh. After last year’s Northampton loss he said he was just a defence coach. In November he told SuperSport he runs the rugby programme at Leinster, but when asked about that this week he explained: “I don’t tell Tyler [Bleyendaal] how to attack or [Robin McBryde] how to maul or how to win a lineout.”

Well, maybe he should. In his two seasons at Leinster, the team haven’t captured the ultimate prize. His contract ends in 2027, so if he does see it out perhaps Nienaber should have a greater say in the overall direction of Leinster’s game.

If not, the province may never know if they managed to get all they could out of one of the most highly-rated coaches in the sport – another ‘what-if’ to throw on top of the lost leads, narrowly-missed drop goals and unawarded penalties that have contributed to the breaking of Leinster hearts over the years.

Nienaber cast doubt on his future this week. Grace Halton / INPHO Grace Halton / INPHO / INPHO

Today should not bring another devastating knock-out defeat. The Stormers are without their gifted out-half Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, scrum-half Cobus Reinach, veteran flanker Deon Fourie and winger Seabelo Senatla, but John Dobson’s side still present an intriguing opponent.

While the Stormers have visited this island on 10 occasions and won only twice (v Connacht in May 2025 and Munster last November), they enjoy a strong record against Cullen’s men (albeit often against second-string selections). The clubs have gone head-to-head five times, with Leinster’s only win coming in January 2025.

The inaugural URC champions should be a notable step up from the Lions, who were utterly underwhelming in last weekend’s quarter-final, but if Leinster show up with the same intent and produce the same level of accuracy and skill with their passing game, they’ll be too strong for their visitors.

Indeed, they could well put on another show for the faithful who do turn up at the Aviva, who must be hoping that today, the only fireworks come on the pitch.

LEINSTER: Hugo Keenan; Jimmy O’Brien, Rieko Ioane, Jamie Osborne, James Lowe; Sam Prendergast, Jamison Gibson-Park; Andrew Porter, Rónan Kelleher, Thomas Clarkson; Joe McCarthy, James Ryan; Max Deegan, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris (capt).

Replacements: Gus McCarthy, Alex Usanov, Rabah Slimani, Diarmuid Mangan, Jack Conan, Luke McGrath, Harry Byrne, Garry Ringrose.

DHL STORMERS: Damian Willemse; Wandisile Simelane, Ruhan Nel (capt), Dan du Plessis, Leolin Zas; Jurie Matthee, Imad Khan; Ntuthuko Mchunu, André-Hugo Venter, Neethling Fouché; Adré Smith, Connor Evans; Paul de Villiers, Ben-Jason Dixon, Evan Roos.

Replacements: JJ Kotzé, Vernon Matongo, Zachary Porthen, Salmaan Moerat, Ruan Ackermann, Marcel Theunissen, Stefan Ungerer, Warrick Gelant.

Referee: Hollie Davidson.