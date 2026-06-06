Ogbene's goal grabs draw for Ireland against World Cup finalists Canada

Canada 1

Republic of Ireland 1

Joe Callaghan reports from Stade Saputo, Montreal

ON A NIGHT when Canadians had been loud and proud, Montreal in full voice to send its side off to a first men’s World Cup on these shores, things suddenly went very quiet.

There were 82 minutes on the clock and out of nowhere Mason Melia was galloping into a vast green expanse. Having clawed their way to parity, Ireland looked poised to really spoil the party.

Maxime Crepeau, only named as Canada’s official World Cup No.1 the day before, edged out to meet Melia and produced a brave, stunning stop. Stade Saputo erupted as the closest thing to a decisive goal came but crucially, given it was Ireland’s opportunity, went. They breathed again and saluted Jesse Marsch’s team on their way to Toronto for next Friday’s tournament opener.

For Ireland an ultimate game of two halves would be split evenly. The 1-1 draw, courtesy of Chiedozie Ogbene’s rapid rebound of a missed Troy Parrott penalty on the hour mark, means Heimir Hallgrimsson’s side have tasted defeat just once in the last eight months, an eight match run of five wins, two draws and that agonising defeat on penalties in Prague.

Chiedozie Ogbene reacts quickest to Troy Parrott's saved penalty and Ireland are level

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As he plots a route back to major tournament football, this may well be a night and certainly an extended camp where Hallgrimsson put further shape on Ireland’s future. Jaden Umeh made a first international start and played 70 solid minutes. There were four more debuts made, Joe Hodge, Kian Leavy and Adam Brennan rewarded with late cameos off the bench.

Ireland's Jaden Umeh in action with Jamie Knight-Lebel of Canada. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

The other first cap was Dawson Devoy’s, won as a starter in midfield. The Bohemians skipper was given somewhat of a sharp lesson as Steph Eustaquio and Ismael Kone controlled the middle on a sultry early summer night in Montreal. At half-time, with Ireland lucky to be trailing just 1-0 off the back of Jake O’Brien’s own goal after 23 minutes, Hallgrimsson made two changes, ending Devoy’s night early as Jamie McGrath came into the middle with Liam Scales also adding experience on the left for Corrie Ndaba.

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Ireland's Troy Parrott and goalkeeper Mark Travers dejected after conceding. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Jake O'Brien deflects the ball into his own net and Canada lead

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The switches worked a treat in the second half with Ireland much busier. Parrott had shaken off a hefty early challenge to continue dogged work up top, but it was substitute McGrath who helped Ireland find their leveller. From a long throw-in he bravely stooped for a header and Canadian striker Cyle Larin swung a wild boot towards him. The referee had no option, in spite of some howls of derision from the Montreal public.

Given the utterly brilliant campaign he has compiled for club and country, Parrott’s recent spot-kick record feels more and more like an aberration. When he stutter-stepped and saw Crepeau raise a big paw to push his effort away it was a fourth missed penalty of the season. Ogbene spared too many blushes and wheeled away to the block of travelling Ireland fans packed in one corner.

In the first half those same fans had to watch through their hands as waves of Canadian attacks broke through an experienced Irish defence, Hull City winger Liam Millar causing all sorts of problems. The only goal conceded came midway through when Ireland again failed to deal with a set-piece, an unfortunate habit of late.

The second-half recovery job, which almost became one hell of a smash and grab, ensured Hallgrimsson will rest easier on his summer recess.

Mason Melia and Seamus Coleman after the match. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Canada (4-4-2): Crepeau; Johnston (Sigur HT), De Fougerolles, Cornelius, Laryea (Bassong 62); Buchanan (Oluwaseyi 86), Eustaquio (Saliba 87), Kone, Millar (Nelson 87); J David, Larin (P David 73).

Goal: O’Brien OG (23)

Ireland (3-4-2-1): Travers; O’Brien, Collins, Abankwah; Coleman (Phillips 70), Devoy (McGrath HT), Coventry (Hodge 88), Ndaba (Scales HT); Ogbene (Brennan 90), Umeh (Melia 70); Parrott (Leavy 88).

Goal: Ogbene (60)

Referee: P Camacho (CRC)