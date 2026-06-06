Poll: Who will be crowned Leinster and Munster hurling champions?

HAPPY PROVINCIAL HURLING finals weekend!

The Leinster and Munster deciders are down for decision as championship season moves into the business end.

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First up at Croke Park on Saturday evening, Dublin and Galway face off for the Bob O’Keeffe Cup [throw-in 6pm]. It’s a repeat of the 2013 final, when the Dubs last reigned supreme.

After knocking Kilkenny out of the championship, they return to the showpiece for the first time since 2024. Galway were there last year, and so often runners-up to the Cats, they are seeking their first title since 2018.

Attention turns to SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday afternoon, as Cork and Limerick renew their rivalry [throw-in 2pm].

The Rebels are the defending champions, looking to go back-to-back having last done so in 2017 and 2018. For Limerick, it’s a revenge mission after their seven in a row bid ground to a halt last year.

Both games are live on RTÉ 2 as a blockbuster weekend of hurling lies in wait. Call it.

Who will be crowned Leinster and Munster hurling champions?

