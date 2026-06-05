Lowry and McIlroy hit by late setbacks as Poston leads at the Memorial

SHANE LOWRY AND Rory McIlroy both suffered disappointing finishes to their second rounds at the Memorial Tournament in Ohio.

Lowry is in a tie for ninth at one-under overall after a round of 73 today, eight shots behind leader JT Poston, while Mcilroy is one-over for the tournament in a tie for 19th after his 74 today.

Both will feel similar frustration at how they closed out their second round at Muirfield Village.

Lowry faced a putt of just over two feet for par on the 18th but ended up with a double-bogey after a disastrous three-putt. That spoiled some excellent work by the Offaly native. He recorded birdies on 13, 15, and 16 to repair the damage at the start of his back nine.

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Lowry bogeyed 10 and 12, while he had a double-bogey seven on the long 11th hole, after a penalty shot following his initial drive into the water and then he found water again with his third shot.

A round of fluctuating fortunes saw Lowry two-under for his front nine with seven pars and two birdies, before a dramatic back nine ensued.

Shane Lowry. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

McIlroy also struggled near the end with bogeys on 16 and 17. He had birdied the 13th, a fine response after a double bogey six on 13.

Leader Poston recorded a round of 65 to hit the front at the midway mark, a shot clear of Ryan Gerard. Sam Burns is third on six-under while Tommy Fleetwood is on his own in fourth on one-under after a disappointing 73 today.

World number one Scottie Scheffler is alongside McIlroy, ten shots off the leader.