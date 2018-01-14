First defeat for Dublin under Pat Gilroy as Wexford book Kilkenny showdown

Wexford 1-20

Dublin 0-16

WEXFORD WILL PLAY Kilkenny in the Walsh Cup final next Sunday after overturning a five-point deficit to easily defeat Dublin in Parnell Park.

It was a first loss for Dublin under Pat Gilroy in the pre-season competition with a second yellow card for Paul Winters in the 46th minute proving extremely costly.Â Dublin were ahead by 0-15 to 0-10 at that stage, but they faded alarmingly after that incident.

The victory for Davy Fitzgeraldâ€™s side looked unlikely before Winters was dismissed, but they postedÂ 1-10 without reply to seal an early-season showdown with the Cats.

Once again Dublin attempted to crowd the middle third with four half-forwards and a duo of Alan Moore and Paul Winters holding the full-forward line.

Wexford were fairly conventional, with Paul Morris operating in between the full and half-forward lines where he was tracked by Darren Kelly.

Five points from Paul Winters, including four frees sent Dublin into an early 0-6 to 0-3 lead after the opening quarter.

Danny Sutcliffe had a quiet 57 minutes but did produce one moment of magic when he expertly flicked the ball over the head of his opponent, carried on down the line before drilling it over from the sideline.

Wexford trailed by 0-11 to 0-8 at the interval, but the dismissal of Winters in the 49th minute lifted their spirits.

A couple of minutes later, Dunbar had the ball in the net after a wonderful pass by corner-back Damien Reck. Dubarâ€™s clinical finish left Davy Fitzgeraldâ€™s men a point behind on 54 minutes.

They roared in front with scores from Morris and Dunne, before substitute Jack Guiney rifled over three late scores to hand the Model County a seven-point winning margin.

Scorers for Dublin -Â Paul Winters 0-6 (0-5f), Donal Burke 0-4 (0-4f), Fergal Whitely 0-3, Cian McBride, Johnny McCaffrey and Danny Sutcliffe 0-1 each.

Scorers for Wexford â€“ Paul Morris 0-6 (0-4f), Cathal Dunbar 1-1,Â Paudie Foley (0-1f, 0-1 65),Â Kevin Foley andÂ Jack Guiney 0-3 each,Â Conor McDonald and David Dunne 0-2 each, Harry Kehoe 0-1.

Dublin

1. Alan Nolan (St Brigidâ€™s)

2. Paddy Smyth (Clontarf)

3. Bill Oâ€™Carroll (Kilmacud Crokes)

6. Darren Kelly (Craobh Chiarain)

5. Shane Barrett (Na Fianna)

4. Cian Hendricken (Naomh Maearnog)

7.Â Chris Crummey (Lucan Sarsfields)

8. Johnny McCaffrey (Lucan Sarsfields)

9. Tomas Connolly (St Vincentâ€™s)

10. Danny Sutcliffe (St Judeâ€™s)

11. Fergal Whitely (Kilmacud Crokes)

12. Paul Crummey (Lucan Sarsfields)

13. Donal Burke (Na Fianna)

14. Paul Winters (St Brigidâ€™s)

15. Alan Moore (St Vincentâ€™s)

Subs

19. Cian McBride (St Vincentâ€™s) for Barrett (22)

20. Daire GrayÂ (Whitehall Colmcille) for Crummey (26)

25. Eamon Dillon (Naomh Fionnbarra) for Sutcliffe (57)

23. Robert Mahon (Craobh Chiarain) for Connolly (58)

18. James Madden (Ballyboden St Endaâ€™s) for McCaffrey (63)

21. Sean Oâ€™Riain (Setanta) for for Burke (64)

26. John Hetherton (St Vincentâ€™s) for Moore (65)

Wexford

1. Mark Fanning (Glynn-Barntown)

2. Damien Reck (Oylgate-Glenbrien)

3. Liam Ryan (Rapparees)

4. Simon Donohoe (Shelmaliers)

20. Aaron Maddock (St Martins)

5. Shaun Murphy (Oulart the Ballagh)

7. Paudie Foley (Crossabeg-Ballymurn)

8. Kevin Foley (Rapparees)

9. Jack Oâ€™Connor (St Martins)

21. Joe Oâ€™Connor (St Martins)

13. Cathal Dunbar (Ballygarrett)

11. Aidan Nolan (Half Way House Bunclody)

14. David Dunne (Davidstown-Courtnacuddy)

15. Conor McDonald (Naomh Eanna)

12. Paul Morris (Ferns St Aidans)

Subs

27. Eoin Moore (Oulart the Ballagh) for Ryan (ht)

23. Jack Guiney (Rathnure) for Joe Oâ€™Connor (48)

25. Jake FIrman (St Martinâ€™s) for Morris (64)

18. Eoin Molloy (Naomh Eanna) for Donohoe (65)

10. Michael Oâ€™Regan (Glynn-Barntown) for McDonald (68)

24. Conal Flood for Jack Oâ€™Connor (68)

19. Garry Molloy (Naomh Eanna) for Maddock (69)

22. Liam Rashford for Dunbar (71)

Referee: Gavin Quilty (Kilkenny)

