  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 14 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Tipperary star Callanan set to miss most of league campaign

The Drom-Inch club man is suffering from back problems.

By John Fallon Sunday 14 Jan 2018, 11:13 AM
9 hours ago 6,630 Views 7 Comments
http://the42.ie/3796909
It is hoped that Callanan will be available for the latter stages of the league.
Image: Tommy Grealy/INPHO
It is hoped that Callanan will be available for the latter stages of the league.
It is hoped that Callanan will be available for the latter stages of the league.
Image: Tommy Grealy/INPHO

TIPPERARYâ€™S 2018 CAMPAIGN has hit an early set-back with triple All-Star Seamus Callanan ruled out of most of the national league.

The 29-year old is struggling with a back injury and may not feature for the Premier County until the championship.

The prolific scorer is suffering from a disc problem and a date for his return is unknown.

Tipperary manager Michael Ryan is hopeful that the Drom & Inch clubman will be back for the latter stages of the league.

Tipperary, beaten in the league final last year by Galway, have not won the title since 2008 but will have to plan without the double All-Ireland winner for most of the spring schedule.

Tipperary continued their preparations for the league openerÂ in two weeksÂ against Clare with a facile win over Galway champions Liam Mellows in Lorrha yesterday.

Michael Breen scored 2-2 in a one-sided game where Patrick â€˜Bonnerâ€™ Maher was in top form on his home club ground, shooting six points, five of which came in the opening half as Tipperary led by 1-17 to 0-5 at the break.

Breen got his second goal in the final quarter, with the impressive Ger Browne and Noel McGrath also finding the net as Tipperary ran out 4-30 to 0-8 winners against a Mellows side who will face Cuala in the All-Ireland club semi-final next month after winning their first Galway title in 47 years.

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the yearâ€™s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Easonâ€™s, or order it here today (â‚¬10):

Buy now

Gaelic footballâ€™s longest-serving inter-county player calls it a day after 17 years

From a League of Ireland debut at 16 to the Donegal senior panel in 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
John Fallon
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didnâ€™t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the weekâ€™s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Electric Liverpool end Man City's unbeaten run in seven-goal thriller
Electric Liverpool end Man City's unbeaten run in seven-goal thriller
As it happened: Liverpool v Manchester City, Premier League
More woe for Wenger as Bournemouth hand Gunners defeat thanks to second-half comeback
FOOTBALL
FA to assess allegation against West Brom's Rodriguez from Brighton's Bong
FA to assess allegation against West Brom's Rodriguez from Brighton's Bong
Kane becomes Spurs' record Premier League goalscorer as they romp to victory over Everton
Conte unconcerned by Mourinho's 'contempt' comment as feud finally fizzles out
MANCHESTER UNITED
Merson: 'If Sanchez chooses to go to Man City, thatâ€™s a real custard pie to Man United'
Merson: 'If Sanchez chooses to go to Man City, thatâ€™s a real custard pie to Man United'
'I couldn't say it's not my club, but it didn't feel right': Klopp claims he turned down United
Mourinho admits 'contempt' for Conte but moves to end ongoing feud
EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
Van Graan's Munster left with losing bonus point after absorbing clash in Paris
Van Graan's Munster left with losing bonus point after absorbing clash in Paris
'There's no magic formula, everyone is working hard and enjoying it out there'
Leinster the team to beat in Europe and more talking points from the RDS
LEINSTER
Eight-try Leinster flex their European muscle to book home quarter-final in style
Eight-try Leinster flex their European muscle to book home quarter-final in style
Home quarter-final within reach for high-flying Leinster
'I don't want to force him into any box, he is doing things his way. That's the beauty about him'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie