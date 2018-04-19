  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dwight Yorke: 'I don’t think he should leave United...He’s a showman, Paul Pogba'

Another testing campaign for Pogba has sparked talk of a possible exit from the Old Trafford club.

By The42 Team Thursday 19 Apr 2018, 6:20 PM
1 hour ago 1,657 Views 7 Comments
http://the42.ie/3967408
Image: Photojoiner.net
Image: Photojoiner.net

PAUL POGBA REMAINS “an entertainer” and should not be sold by Manchester United this summer, says Dwight Yorke.

Amid another testing campaign for a man brought back to Old Trafford in a record-breaking £89 million, questions are being asked of his ongoing presence.

Jose Mourinho’s opinion of the 25-year-old has veered between superstar and benchwarmer, with it that inconsistency across the board which has sparked talk of a possible switch elsewhere.

Yorke, though, is of the opinion that Pogba’s services should be retained as he remains a talent with plenty of potential to still be unlocked.

The former United striker told talkSPORT: “No, I don’t think he should leave United.

“When you join United, you are under so much scrutiny, and if you underperform there are always people likely to criticise you – it’s just part and parcel of the game.

He’s still in that development stage and he’ll embrace all this and understand he can’t just perform when he feels like.”

Pogba was more like his talismanic self during a 2-0 victory over Bournemouth on Wednesday, with the France international proving once again – following a two-goal showing on derby day against Manchester City – how productive he can be when given the freedom to play to his strengths.

Yorke, who formed part of United’s Treble-winning squad in 1999, added: “I don’t think he goes out there deliberately trying not to perform, I just think he’s not been able to express himself.

“It’s all about character, and understanding the character of the people you have brought to the football club.

He’s a showman, Paul Pogba, and a great guy – you can’t take that away from him because that is his personality and he likes to express himself.

“I feel at times he has been restricted – defensively he has to contribute to the team, and it’s not just about Paul Pogba, it is about the team – but when it comes to the character of the person, Pogba is an entertainer.

“He wants to entertain, and sometimes he is not allowed to do that.”

